Paris Olympics is our turning point, there will only be victory, says PM Modi

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Paris Olympics will serve as a launch pad for Indian sports to soar and is the turning point.

He said this during his interaction with the Indian Paris Olympic contingent at his residence on Independence Day.

The Prime Minister said the Paris Olympics were significant for the country as several firsts were registered there.

“In almost 125 years of the Olympics, for the first time, our Manu is the first Indian woman to win two medals. Neeraj became the first Indian athlete to win both gold and silver in individual events. In hockey, India won medals for the second time in a row after 52 years. Aman, at just 21 years old, made the country proud by winning a medal. Now, the nation is getting to know more about Aman’s life, showing that despite personal hardships, one can achieve their dreams and goals. Challenges remain, but Aman has shown us what is possible,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the sportspersons.

He said that Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman to reach the finals in wrestling, “which is also a matter of pride for us”.

“In seven shooting events, Indian shooters reached the finals for the first time in Olympic history. In archery, Dheeraj and Ankita became the first Indians to compete for a medal. And our Lakshya Sen, your match energised the entire country. You became the first Indian male player to reach the semi-finals. Our Avinash Sable also qualified for the finals in the steeplechase, making it another first for India in this format,” said the PM.

The Prime Minister said that the country was now giving priority to developing a world-class sports ecosystem and it was important to find and nurture players from the grassroots.

“To discover talent from villages and cities, we started the Khelo India campaign. I am happy that 28 players from Khelo India participated in this Olympics. These athletes began their journey through Khelo India. Now playing and winning in Khelo India has become an important programme for India. I believe we need to give even more strength and attention to Khelo India. Through it, we will find more new and talented players like you. A new army of players for India is being prepared through Khelo India,” said the PM.

He stated that the government was ensuring that athletes do not lack facilities and resources.

“Training should not face any difficulties, so we are continuously increasing the budget. Everyone knows how important it is for an athlete to participate in as many competitions as possible. I am satisfied that before the Olympics, you got exposure to many international competitions. So much focus has been given to providing world-class facilities, from coaches, experts, and diet, to equipment. Earlier, such facilities were not even thought of. Athletes used to work hard and rely on their fate,” the PM said. (IANS)