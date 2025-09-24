Papon Pays Tribute as Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Singer Papon, best known for hits like Bulleya, Jiyein Kyun and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, bid farewell to his longtime friend and fellow Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, who passed away last week in Singapore.

On Wednesday, Papon shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, posting a picture from Garg’s funeral alongside the caption: “Goodbye friend…. Be happy wherever you are.”

Zubeen Garg, who died on September 19 in what authorities described as an accidental drowning while swimming, was not just a celebrated singer but a cultural force in Assam and beyond. He began his mainstream career in 1990 and rose to national prominence in the early 2000s with his Hindi playback debut Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re from Kaante. His breakthrough came with Ya Ali from Gangster (2006), a track that became a generational anthem.

Despite success in Bollywood, Garg remained deeply rooted in Assam, producing music in multiple Indian languages while maintaining his cultural and political presence at home. He was an outspoken critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), often using his platform to champion Assamese identity and values.

In a career spanning over three decades, Garg recorded an extraordinary 38,000 songs across languages — a feat that dwarfs even Kishore Kumar’s prolific output. His popularity was reflected in his funeral, which drew more than a million mourners, reportedly one of the largest gatherings in recent history.

To fans and fellow musicians alike, Zubeen Garg’s death marks the end of an era in Indian music. As tributes pour in from across the country, his legacy as Assam’s cultural icon and one of India’s most versatile singers continues to resonate. (Source: IANS)