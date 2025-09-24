Sonu Sood Questioned for Over Seven Hours by ED in 1xBet Money Laundering Case

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for more than seven hours on Wednesday in connection with its ongoing money-laundering probe linked to online betting platform 1xBet.

Sood, known for his philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic and roles in films such as Dabangg, appeared at the ED’s Mumbai office earlier in the day. A video of him leaving the premises after questioning circulated widely on social media.

The 1xBet case has drawn in several high-profile names from the world of sports and entertainment. On Tuesday, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was questioned at the ED’s Delhi office, accompanied by his lawyer. According to sources, he was asked to provide details of his promotional arrangements with the betting company. Actress and influencer Anveshi Jain was also questioned on the same day, and both were reportedly asked to submit personal identification documents, including Aadhaar and PAN.

Earlier in the week, former cricketer Robin Uthappa appeared before investigators, while Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina have also faced questioning in connection with alleged financial irregularities tied to the platform.

The ED’s probe began after a lavish reception hosted in the UAE by one of the company’s founders raised red flags. Investigators allege that the case is linked to a hawala racket worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore, with suspected ties to operations in the UAE and Pakistan.

The 1xBet India website promoted itself as offering a wide array of betting options — including cricket, football, basketball, tennis, e-sports, and casino-style games — and reportedly accepted payments via Telegram. However, under regulatory scrutiny, the company has since withdrawn from markets in the UK, US, Russia, Spain, and France. (Source: IANS)