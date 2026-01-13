Pakistani-Origin U.S. Cricketers Denied Indian Visas Ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup: Report

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Four Pakistani-origin cricketers selected for the United States men’s team have been denied visas to travel to India, potentially jeopardizing their participation in next month’s ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup, according to a media report.

One of the affected players told Telecom Asia Sport that he and three teammates were denied visas for the tournament, which is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“Yes, it is true that three Pakistani-origin players are denied an Indian visa, which means we are unable to feature in the Twenty20 World Cup,” U.S. pacer Ali Khan said in a video message carried by the outlet.

The other players named in the 20-member U.S. squad are Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin, and Ehsan Adil, the report said. All four were born in Pakistan but are now U.S. citizens.

Under India’s visa rules, individuals born in Pakistan are required to apply using documentation linked to their country of birth, regardless of current citizenship, according to the report.

The issue is not limited to the U.S. team. Players of Pakistani origin from several other countries — including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Nepal, Canada, England, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands — are also reportedly affected by similar visa complications.

Adil, who was born in Sheikhupura, previously represented Pakistan in three Tests and six One-Day Internationals between 2013 and 2015 before migrating to the United States four years ago. He currently plays for Kingsmen USA. Khan was born in Attock in Punjab, Jahangir in Karachi, and Mohsin in Mingora in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the report, visa issues for Pakistani-origin players have arisen in past tournaments as well. The Zulfiqar brothers, Sikander and Saqib, were denied visas in 2019, while another player, Shiraz Ahmed, faced delays ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Australia opener Usman Khawaja in 2017 and England spinners Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Basheer in 2024 also encountered visa-related problems.

Sources within the International Cricket Council were quoted as saying that the governing body is assisting teams with visa processes, but the latest developments have added to its workload as the tournament approaches. (Source: IANS)