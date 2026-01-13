U.S. Lawmakers Downplay Trade Frictions, Emphasize Long-Term Ties With India

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. lawmakers acknowledged ongoing trade frictions with India but said both countries remain committed to a long-term strategic and economic partnership that extends beyond short-term disputes over tariffs, visas, and market access.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Representative Ami Bera said periodic tensions have not altered the broader trajectory of the relationship.

“When you talk to the business community, they’re playing the long game here. They get it,” Bera said.

Recalling a visit to India during a particularly strained period, Bera described how multiple issues surfaced at once. “I left on a Friday, landed on Saturday, and we’re hit with $100,000 H-1B visa issues… 50 per cent tariff. So there was a lot of friction points,” he said. “But the truth is… they get it.”

He said U.S. companies continue to see India as a primary destination for long-term investment. “You don’t see American companies making multibillion-dollar investments in Pakistan. That’s all happening in India,” Bera said.

Representative Rich McCormick said trade disagreements should be viewed within a broader strategic context. “We have to make sure there’s balance there, that there’s equal buy-in,” he said, while noting that perfect symmetry is unrealistic. “It’s not going to be perfectly balanced. Anybody who’s married understands that.”

McCormick described himself as a pro-trade lawmaker skeptical of heavy reliance on tariffs. “I’m a fair trade guy. I’m actually a guy who believes that tariffs are antithetical to capital growth,” he said.

He added that economic openness ultimately benefits society. “If you think about what’s good for business, it’s good for people. Upward mobility,” McCormick said, citing his background as an emergency room physician.

The lawmakers also discussed agriculture, a sensitive area in U.S.–India trade negotiations. McCormick highlighted India’s self-sufficiency. “India… actually, it’s self-sufficient for agriculture, which is impressive for a country of over 1.4 billion people,” he said, while suggesting niche opportunities could still expand.

Bera pointed to domestic political realities in India. “The agricultural piece is just difficult with India… because of the subsistence farmers,” he said, referencing protests tied to farm policy reforms.

McCormick said India’s demographic trends and growth trajectory offer long-term advantages. “India’s one of only two places in the world that’s still expanding its population,” he said.

He also cited India’s cost-efficient technological achievements. “They just put a spaceship on the dark side of the moon for under $80 million… not billion, million dollars,” McCormick said.

Bera said trade and investment data continue to show resilience despite diplomatic noise. “You still see the high-frequency data on trade and investment still show a real uptick,” he said.

The lawmakers said Congress understands India’s domestic constraints, including its energy needs. McCormick said India’s purchase of discounted Russian oil, while controversial, reflects national priorities. “He’s doing it for the best interest of his country so he can expand his economy with cheap energy,” he said.

Despite disagreements, both lawmakers said the strategic logic of cooperation remains clear. “We’re playing the long game,” Bera said. (Source: IANS)