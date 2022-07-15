Oberoi Hotels & Resorts gets yet another feather in its cap

New Delhi– Travel + Recreation The World’s Best Awards in the United States are among the most prestigious in the travel industry, as readers define excellence in hospitality and travel.

In a Readers’ Poll conducted by Travel + Leisure magazine, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts received this recognition from 9.5 million readers.

Vikram Oberoi, CEO and MD, The Oberoi Group further added, “The awards are an affirmation of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts unwavering commitment towards offering guests exceptional facilities and unparalleled levels of service. Our founder Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi and Mr. P.R.S. Oberoi our former Chairman and mentor have always maintained that people are our most important asset – time and again our colleagues live up to this enduring belief.”

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group said, “We are delighted to receive this prestigious award and honoured to have contributed in our own small way to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. My heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests for their continued support and our exceptional colleagues for their dedication and commitment to excellence.”

Travel + Leisure, US, the world’s most influential travel brand, provides insider access to destinations around the world through a signature blend of smart advice, immersive photography, expert reporting, and award-winning coverage of hotels, food, design, style, culture, and trends. (IANS)