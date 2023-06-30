Nikhita Gandhi to release new single ‘Pyaar Mein Paagal’ shortly

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, who has delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest hits such as the chart-topping tracks ‘Raabta’ and ‘Nach Meri Rani’ with Guru Randhawa, and recently the viral song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, is set to release her single ‘Pyaar Mein Paagal’ on Friday.

Her previous single ‘Maharani’ which featured popular Indian American YouTuber and singer Vidya Vox caught a lot of eyeballs and ‘Pyaar Mein Paagal’ is a musical roller-coaster that forays into the world of love-induced madness.

Talking about the song, Nikhita said: “Starting the year with a bang with ‘Tere Pyar Mein’, and now releasing our very first single of the year, which is nothing like the usual love songs that people have seen till now. Love has a way of turning us all into absolute crazies, and that’s exactly what ‘Pyaar Mein Paagal’ is all about. It is my ticket to the most exhilarating loop-de-loop journey to a quirky, pop-infused adventure that we have tried to create.”

The music video for the track will be a kaleidoscope of quirkiness, bursting with vibrant colors and eccentric characters, creating an engrossing storyline.

‘Pyaar Mein Paagal’ is a poised to be a soulful track composed by a bunch of talented individuals, with the relatable lyrics of Shloke Lal laying the foundation for the entire composition, which is in turn expertly crafted by composer Uddipan Sharma.

“I am unleashing my wild, crazy and never seen before side in the song and it will definitely shatter all your set standards of a love record. Get ready to groove, giggle, and gasp with me on this eccentric musical escapade,” the singer added.

With the singer’s powerful vocals, the audience will get to feel the emotion of being madly in love. The lyrics penned by Shloke Lal, will tap into the deepest corners of the listener’s heart and tug at their heartstrings.

The track will release at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. (IANS)