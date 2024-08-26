Nikhil Goray on TiECON East’s Session on “Fostering Growth: Crossing the Chasm” and When To Scale Up

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—The goal of every business—from small to mid-size to Foutune-500 companies—is to grow, and in an ideal situation to scaleup—not by 10 times or 100 times, but by thousands of times.

One of the sessions of the upcoming TiECON East 2024 will focus on “Fostering Growth: Crossing the Chasm.” Speakers for this session are Greg Jarboe, President & CEO of SEO-PR; and Jim O’Neill, Co-founder & CEO of SaaSWorks.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Nikhil Goray, a Charter Member of TiE Boston and Principal of Deloitte Consulting, talks about the main focus of this session. Moreover, he provides his own insights for scaling up and when and how fast to scale up.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

The theme for TiECON East 2024 is “The Connected Entrepreneur: Boundless Innovation and Borderless Connections.” Scheduled for September 13, 2024, at the Boston Sheraton Hotel, this year’s conference will spotlight the influential role of connected entrepreneurs in today’s dynamic business landscape.

For the first time in the history of TiECON East, the conference will feature an alliance with the New York and Toronto chapters of TiE.

Historically organized by TiE Boston, this joint effort signifies a major milestone, expanding the conference’s reach and influence. The involvement of the New York and Toronto chapter brings a wealth of additional resources, expertise, and networking opportunities.

TiECON East 2024 is committed to empowering entrepreneurs with the tools and connections they need to thrive. The conference will be held at the Boston Sheraton Hotel. Tickets are available at tieconeast.com.