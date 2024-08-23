Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Tanna, Ayushmaan Khurana, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonakshi Sinha shares loved up glimpse of her ‘heart and home’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a sneak-peek from her holiday in New York with her husband Zaheer Khan, whom she referred to as her “heart and home.”

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she posted a handful of romantic pictures featuring her and Zaheer. The first image has her husband holding her. The second image has the two enjoying some wine at a tasting. In the third photograph, Zaheer can be seen giving a soft kiss to his wife.

“Home is where the heart is… and wherever in the world… my heart is with my home – @iamzahero,” she wrote as the caption.

This is not the first time Sonakshi has expressed love to Zaheer. Earlier this week, the actress took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a dessert which had “I love you more than ice cream” written on it.

The description read: “Everyone needs a cutie like you to laugh with, cuddle upto, and make really bad decisions with. We’re like a tiny (but mighty) little gang. If you haven’t noticed already, I think you’re pretty cool. Honey, honestly, you complete me xo.”

Tagging her husband in the picture, she wrote: “Its true.”

Sonakshi got married to her longtime beau Zaheer in a civil ceremony on June 23. They had their families and close friends around them during their intimate wedding.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen starring alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in ‘Kakuda’, a horror comedy set in a curse-inflicted village in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

Next in line for her is the upcoming film titled “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness”, directed by Kussh Sinha. She will be seen starring alongside names such as Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the upcoming film.

The film was shot across London and other locales of the UK.

Karishma Tanna holidays in Mykonos ahead of husband birthday

Mumbai– Actress Karishma Tanna has jetted off to the picturesque locale of Mykonos with her husband Varun Bhat Bangera ahead of his birthday.

Karishma took to Instagram stories, where she shared moments from her flight, game night and a breathtaking view of the ocean from her hotel room. The first image had her holding hands with her husband and she captioned it: “Off we go.”

Later she was seen resting her head on his shoulder, which she captioned: “Feeling cute and sleepy.”

She had recently shared a glimpse of her ‘post workout’ meal, and it is — green smoothie, and a cheela.

The actress captioned it: “Post workout”.

In another Story, she posted a mirror video of herself, getting her hair styled at a salon.

On the work front, Karishma had made her television debut in 2001 with the one of the longest running family drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

She has then starred in shows like ‘Naagin 3’, Qayamat Ki Raat’, ‘Kahi To Milenge’, ‘Manshaa’, ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’, ‘Kkoi Dil Mein Hai’, ‘Kkusum’, ‘Raat Hone Ko Hai’, ‘Ek Ladki Anjaani Si’, ‘Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam’, ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi’, ‘Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo’, ‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’, among others.

She has also participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’, dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 7’, and emerged as the winner of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’.

Apart from TV and films, the actress has also featured in the legal web series ‘Guilty Minds’, which stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Varun Mitra in the lead.

The diva essayed the role of Inspector Geeta in the series ‘Hush Hush’, starring Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Soha Ali Khan in the lead.

She gained acclaim for her portrayal of Jagruti Pathak in the crime series ‘Scoop’.

Ayushmaan Khurana gorges on ‘thermocol’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana gave a glimpse of what his meal looked like and described it as “thermocol”.

Ayushmaan took to his Instagram stories, where he posted a video of himself eating “sabudaana kitchen”.

He could be heard saying in the video “Jab Bhi Main Sabudaana Kitchdi Khaata Hoon, Mujhe Aisi Feeling Aati Hai Jaise Main Themocol Kha Raha Hoon.Am I the only one.”

He also captioned the video : “Sabudana khichadi = tharmocol.”

In other news, Ayushmann on the occasion of August 15 said that he considers himself deeply patriotic and added that Viksit Bharat resonates with him as he has witnessed how the country has soared globally.

“I consider myself deeply patriotic. I grew up in an environment where my parents told me about the pride we should feel about being Indian because there is no other country like ours.”

“At this impressionable age, I was deeply moved by the lives of our national heroes who fought for our freedom.”

He added: “I was in awe of their resilience, grit, and unconditional love for the motherland! My school used to remember such heroes on Independence Day. We celebrated our freedom with a gentle reminder that independence was earned with a lot of sacrifice.”

“We were taught that maintaining our freedom requires active contribution, and we should each play our part in nation-building in our own little way.”

Ayushmann recently released his new single titled ‘Reh Ja’ and shared that he loves all the shades of romance and has always wanted to write more about heartbreaks.

On the big screen, Ayushmann is set to work alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the upcoming crime thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is reportedly based on the Hyderabad rape case.

Farah Khan was left starving in flight due to this actress

Mumbai– Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who is known for films like ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Happy New Year’, recently took a flight but couldn’t enjoy an in-flight culinary experience.

On Friday, Farah took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself sitting next to Shilpa Shetty Kundra on a flight.

As the air hostess walks up to Farah and hands her a beverage, Shilpa looks at Farah angrily after which the director refuses the beverage. She then reads out a few delectable items from the menu and enquires about the availability of the item from the air hostess. However, Shilpa denies her every time Farah wants to indulge in something.

Finally, Farah got up and asked the cabin crew to change her seats as she couldn’t take it further.

She even poked fun at Shilpa and wrote in jest, “Never sit with Shilpashetty on a flight!! U won’t get to eat anything n u STILL WON’T look like her.”

Farah, who has been getting a good response to her YouTube channel, entertains the audience on social media with her sense of humour and engaging Reels.

While she is known for making masala movies, Farah hasn’t directed any movie after ‘Happy New Year’ in 10 years. The film starred Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

The film follows a bunch of losers as they transform themselves into a team that wins over the hearts of the people in the city and across the world, all as part of their quest to pull off a diamond heist.

The film, which was made on a reported budget of Rs 140 crore, went on to make Rs 350 crore at the box office.

‘Happy New Year’ set a record by collecting Rs 44.9 crore making it the first Bollywood film to reach the figure in a single day, a record, which was later broken by the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Adbhut’ to premiere on September 15

Mumbai– The upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer movie ‘Adbhut’ is set to premiere on television. On Friday, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor took to his Instagram, and shared a still from the movie as he announced the release date of the film.

The actor seems to be playing an investigating officer in the film as the poster showcases him holding a magnifying glass while the gun is tucked in his pants. In the picture, he could be seen wearing a coat.

He wrote in the caption, “Watch the mystery unravel in the most shocking film of the year! Trailer drops tomorrow 12 PM! Adbhut. A Sony Max Original Release. 15th September, Sunday 8 #SonyMaxOriginalRelease”.

The film is directed by Sabbir Khan with whom Nawaz earlier collaborated earlier on ‘Munna Michael’. The film is a mystery thriller.

‘Adbhut’ is set to release on Sony Max on September 15.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in the streaming movie ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ in which he essayed the role of a cop who suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder. The film was released on ZEE5 on June 28, 2024 to positive reviews.

He was also seen sharing the screen with his frequent collaborator Anurag Kashyap in the crime-drama film ‘Haddi’. He essayed dual roles in film, one of which was that of a transgender.

Meanwhile, the actor has a slew of projects in his pipeline including a film based on ‘Oil Kumar’ helmed by Anand Surapur. ‘Oil Kumar, whose real name was Benakanahalli Alappa Shivakumar was a ganglord, who headed the Bangalore underworld in the 1980s. His Activities included racketeering, substantial control of city’s oil supply,labour unions, film distribution through his company SK Pictures in Gandhinagar, money laundering, monopolistic contract bidding and large-scale manipulation of state bureaucracy and politics.

Sanya Malhotra honours her most ‘pasandida aurat’ through this creation

Mumbai– Actress Sanya Malhotra has honoured her mother by wearing one of her mother Renu Malhotra’s creation at the 15th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for the premiere of her film “Mrs.”

Sanya took to Instagram, where she shared some pictures of herself in a purple brocade outfit she used colour blocking for contrast as she paired it with a red brocade overcoat.

For the caption, she wrote: “This one’s for you, Mumma.From a young age, my mother was my personal stylist, designing and stitching clothes for my sister and me. She devoted herself not only to raising us but also to keeping us fashionably updated.”

She said that her mother always told her how she dreamt of studying fashion, but it wasn’t financially feasible at the time.

“Instead, she poured all her creativity into dressing us beautifully—so much so that I still seek her advice before any big event. I wanted to honor her by wearing one of her creations at the Melbourne Film Festival for the screening of a film close to my heart, Mrs.”

She ended the caption by thanking her mother and said: “Aap ho to hum hain, aapse hi hum hai, aapke hi hum hai.”

Directed by Aarti Kadav, “Mrs.” also stars Kanwaljit Singh, and Nishant Dahiya. The film delves into the complex portrayal of a woman who is a trained dancer and dance teacher; but after marriage has to navigate the challenges of being a wife, as she tries to discover her own path, find her voice and identity to express herself freely; even as expectations are imposed by society with regard to her marital life.

She will next be seen in “Baby John”, an action thriller directed by Kalees. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is a remake of Atlee’s Tamil film “Theri”.

Manushi Chhillar: Enid Blyton was such a big part of my childhood

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar has received a book christened “Secret Seven” written by Enid Blyton, which she tagged as a “meaningful gift”, and added that the English children’s writer has been a big part of her childhood.

Manushi took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of herself holding the book, which tells the story of a fictional group of child detectives and has Peter as the society’s head, Peter’s sister Janet, Pam, Barbara, Jack, Colin and George.

“Some memories are worth reliving, Enid Blyton was such a big part of my childhood. Hands down the most meaningful gift I’ve received lately,” she wrote as the caption.

On August 22, Manushi shared her many moods and how she ended it with her “favourite food”, bhelpuri, a delicacy from Mumbai.

Manushi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of mirror selfies of herself sitting in her vanity van. She ended it with a picture having bhelpuri and posing for the camera.

“Fake bruise, many moods and ending it with my fav food,” she wrote.

It was in 2022, when Manushi made her debut in Hindi cinema in the historical drama “Samrat Prithviraj”, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film traced the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

She was then seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer “The Great Indian Family”, which was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. After two years, she starred in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual action drama movie “Operation Valentine”, opposite Varun Tej.

Her most recent work was Ali Abbas Zafar’s science fiction action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Coming up next for Manushi is set to appear in the action thriller “Tehran” starring John Abraham and is directed by Arun Gopalan. (IANS)