New England Marathi Mandal to Host Dazzling Maharashtra Program on May 6

MARLBOROUGH, MA– New England Marathi Mandal, known as NEMM, will host its Dazzling Maharashtra program for Maharashtra Din on Saturday, May 6th at Marlborough Middle School in Marlborough, MA.

“We are expecting 500+ people. The poster has code to scan to buy the tickets online,” NEMM said in a statement



NEMM is one big family of Maharashtrians living in New England area, not literally but you get the idea.

“We are proud to inherit and preserve Maharashtrian culture through various activities throughout the year. Over the years, we have provided many splendid programs and entertained good size crowds on the occasion of Marathi festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Gudhi Padwa and Sankrant,” says the mission statement of NEMM.



Why May1st is celebrated in Maharashtra?



May 1st is celebrated as Maharashtra Din to honor the presence of the state. On May 1st, in the year 1960, the Bombay Reorganization Act arrived into impact. This accomplishment was the development of numerous demonstrations and actions that required an invention of a unique state. May 1st is also celebrated as International Labour Day.