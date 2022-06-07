Neha Kakkar’s Boston Concert Postponed to July 17th

BOSTON—The Boston concert of Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar has been postponed to July 17th at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, located at 50 E Memorial Street in Lowell, MA.

The concert was originally scheduled for June 10 at the same venue.

Kakkar, who started her journey with the album ‘Neha The Rock Star’, will perform live in concert on July 17, 2022, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

The musical program, whose tickets price are: $62, $82, $112, $152 and $202, is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM. For 20+ group tickets, call whattsapp Arsh at 978- 886 2600.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Kakkar was a child prodigy, as she started singing at the age four. She started her singing career by participating in Indian Idol season 2 and began her music journey with the album ‘Neha The Rock Star’ composed by Meet Bros.

Kakkar also acted in a movie called Isi Life Mein, she sang these two top hit numbers, “Dhating naach” and Honey singh’s “Sunny Sunny”, her singing career spans more than a decade and she received PTC Punjabi Music Awards for two consecutive years 2016 and 2017.

Apart from singing, Kakkar has appeared in several music videos and as a judge on several television reality shows including “Indian Idol.”