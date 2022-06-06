Bollywood Roundup: Kangana, Kriti Sanon, Gauhar Khan, and more…

Kangana on ‘Dhaakad’ failure: See lots of curated negativity

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has come out to defend her film ‘Dhaakad’ after it tanked at the box office.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a post which called her the ‘box office queen of India’.

Alongside the post, she commented: “2019 I gave ‘Manikarnika’ 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career ‘Thalaivii’ which came on OTT and was a huge success.

“I see a lot of negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster – lock up hosting. And it’s not over yet I have great hopes with it.”

On the work front, Kangana has started working on her next ‘Emergency’.

She will also be seen in ‘Tejas’ portraying the role of an Air Force pilot. She also has ‘Sita: The Incarnation’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda’.

Kriti Sanon chuffed with her IIFA win for ‘Mimi’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who bagged the Best Actress award at the 22nd IIFA for her film ‘Mimi’, shared her thoughts on social media after her big win.

She shared that although it took her 8 years after her debut to win the coveted title, she is happy that she received the award for ‘Mimi’, which she considers an important film in her filmography.

Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a sweet note of gratitude as she captioned it, “Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8 yrs to get my first #BestActress award.”

“But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi – a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable (sic)”, she further wrote in her note.

Meanwhile, Kriti is all set to be seen next in big-ticket projects of various genres including ‘Adipurush’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Shehzada’.

Gauhar Khan: ‘Salt City’ is an interrelated and real family drama

Mumbai– Actress Gauhar Khan who is playing one of the pivotal characters in the upcoming web series titled ‘Salt City’ says the story is real, complex and “one of the best family dramas” to look out for.

The trailer of the show has been released already that introduces the audience to the world of an urban middle-class family living in the city of Mumbai.

The show features Piyush Mishra, Divyendu Sharma, Manish Anand, Pranay Pachauri, Navni Parihar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Eisha Chopra, Jitin Gulati, and Monica Chaudhary along with Gauhar.

Talking about the show, Gauhar said, “It will be one of the best family dramas to have hit Indian web platforms. I absolutely love how interrelated and real the relationships are between the family members, along with their complexities. It is a beautifully written and directed series by Rishabh Anupam Sahay. The show undoubtedly has some of the most amazing performances and I cannot wait for people to watch it.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Sunshine Productions, the show is releasing on June 16, on SonyLIV.

Anand Ahuja calls wife Sonam ‘bestest preggers person ever’