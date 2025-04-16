Neha Kakkar Gets Heartfelt Tattoo for Brother Tony Amid Strained Ties with Sister Sonu

Mumbai– Singer Neha Kakkar recently surprised her brother Tony Kakkar with a heartfelt gesture by getting a special tattoo in his honor, even as tensions brew with their elder sister, Sonu Kakkar.

In a video shared on Instagram, Neha is seen getting the tattoo inked on her arm, admitting that the experience was quite painful. The design features two hands making a pinky promise—symbolizing the unbreakable bond between siblings—along with the initials “NK” and “TK” written below.

Neha revealed the tattoo during Tony’s birthday celebration. Overwhelmed by the surprise, Tony couldn’t stop admiring it and was visibly touched. “I wish everyone had a sister like Neha,” he said.

Neha, in the video, also acknowledged her brother’s role in her life, saying, “Whatever I am today, Tony has had a huge part in it.”

The touching moment comes just days after a shocking announcement from their sister Sonu Kakkar, who took to social media to declare that she was severing ties with both Neha and Tony.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Sonu wrote:

“Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today.”

The post quickly went viral, prompting a flurry of speculation and questions from fans in the comments. However, neither Sonu nor the rest of the Kakkar family has addressed the matter publicly since.

The Kakkar siblings have shared a strong professional bond over the years. Sonu has lent her voice to several songs composed by Tony, including hits like “Akhiyan Nu Rehn De,” “Urban Munda,” “Phir Teri Bahon Mein,” “Ooh La La,” “Funky Mohabbat,” and “Booty Shake.” Neha has also collaborated with Sonu on some of these tracks.

The trio also performed together on MTV Unplugged, where they delivered a live rendition of “Story of Kakkars,” a song composed by Tony that narrates their journey in the music industry. (Source: IANS)