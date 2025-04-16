Gene-Based Blood Test May Help Detect Early Signs of Cancer Recurrence

New Delhi– A new study suggests that monitoring gene fragments in the bloodstream could help predict the early return of cancer, potentially offering a powerful tool for guiding treatment decisions.

Researchers at NYU Langone Health in the United States examined nearly 600 patients with stage III melanoma—one of the most aggressive forms of skin cancer—across Europe, North America, and Australia.

The study found that about 80% of patients with detectable levels of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) before beginning treatment experienced a recurrence of the disease. Moreover, cancer returned more than four times faster in these patients compared to those with no detectable ctDNA. The higher the ctDNA levels, the faster the recurrence occurred.

“Our findings suggest that circulating tumor DNA tests could help oncologists identify which melanoma patients are most likely to respond well to therapy,” said lead author Mahrukh Syeda, a research scientist at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. “In the future, such assessments may be used routinely in clinical practice to guide treatment decisions.”

Published in The Lancet Oncology, the study also showed that nearly all patients who had detectable ctDNA levels at three, six, nine, or twelve months into treatment experienced a return of their melanoma. This suggests that even if gene fragments aren’t present before treatment, their appearance later on could signal a worsening of the disease.

According to Syeda, the ctDNA test works by targeting the most common mutations found in melanoma cells. As these cancer cells die and break apart, fragments of their mutated DNA spill into the bloodstream.

The researchers also found that ctDNA testing was as effective—or in some cases better—than other experimental methods for predicting recurrence, including tests that analyze immune activity within tumor tissue. (Source: IANS)