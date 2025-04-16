Fun Song ‘Aachaley’ from Sasikumar, Simran-Starrer Tourist Family Released

Chennai– The team behind the upcoming Tamil film Tourist Family, directed by Abishen Jeevinth and starring Sasikumar and Simran, released a lively new track titled “Aachaley” on Wednesday.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios, the announcement was made via the studio’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, along with a link to the song on YouTube.

“‘Aachaley’ – the next fun song from #TouristFamily is out now! Time to hit play, dance your heart out, and let the good vibes roll. #TouristFamilyFromMay1st,” the post read. The song is written and directed by Abishen Jeevinth, with music composed by Sean Roldan.

The upbeat track, composed and sung by Sean Roldan with lyrics by Mohan Rajan, is a fast-paced, foot-tapping number that’s already striking a chord with fans. The music video features Roldan alongside a group of energetic school children, interspersed with playful glimpses of Sasikumar and Simran from the film.

Despite its cheerful tone, “Aachaley” subtly addresses the emotional struggles faced by refugees, delivering a message of hope and resilience.

Set for a theatrical release on May 1, Tourist Family is positioned as a heartwarming family entertainer. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi, among others.

The film’s cinematography is by Aravind Viswanathan, with music by Shaan Rahman, editing by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the project is backed by Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan. The film has already generated significant buzz within industry circles.

Notably, distributor Vithurs, who acquired the overseas rights to the film, recently praised Tourist Family as a “gem,” adding that, as an Eelam Tamil, the story holds special personal significance for him. (Source: IANS)