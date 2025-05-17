National Conference on Indian Classical Dance to Convene in Cambridge

- Advertisement -

CAMBRIDGE, MA — In a landmark initiative to bring together artists, scholars, and community leaders from across the country, MITHAS (MIT Heritage Arts of South Asia), in collaboration with the Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute at Harvard University, will host Intersections 2025: Traditions and Innovations in Indian Classical Dance.

Set to take place in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the national conference will celebrate the evolution of Indian classical dance in the U.S. diaspora while fostering dialogue on innovation, preservation, pedagogy, and the future of these rich traditions.

The organizing committee is currently seeking applications from artists and practitioners to participate in the event. Proposals are being accepted in the following categories:

Original Works (performance + talk)

Research Talks

Workshops (movement, pedagogy, or professional development)

Poster Presentations

Submission Deadline: May 25, 2024

Conference Location: Cambridge, MA

“We are excited to bring together the Indian diaspora and engage with Indian classical dance not just as performance, but as a living tradition evolving in new cultural contexts,” said organizer Shriya Srinivasan. “Our goal is to build a serious platform that promotes Indian culture and strengthens community ties through scholarship and performance.”

Organizers encourage members of the Boston and broader Indian diaspora communities to circulate the call and apply. Intersections 2025 promises to be a space for vibrant exchange, creativity, and collaboration, as well as a celebration of the deep artistic legacy of Indian classical dance in the United States.

To apply or learn more, visit the conference application portal or email indiandanceconference@gmail.com with any questions.