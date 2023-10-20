‘Naanum Neeyum’ from ‘Kumbaari’ is mellifluous, elegantly powerful romantic track

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Tamil actor Vijay Vishwa’s upcoming film ‘Kumbaari’ has released its second single ‘Naanum Neeyum’. A mellifluous, peppy, catchy, pop song, the track exudes an elegant and powerful romance.

The ‘Touring Talkies’ actor’s upcoming film which is directed by Joseph Kevin is a romance-drama-comedy film. While much of the plot is under the wraps, love is a strong element in ‘Kumbaari’ as is displayed in ‘Naanum Neeyum’.

A simple but clever production, the track mixes in electronic, pop, film music, and ambient music to create a romantic atmosphere. The video shows the blooming romance between Vijay and his female co-star Mahana Sanjeevi.

Simple enough to listen to, the composition of Jayden and the vocals of Aishwarya Ravichandran are beautiful and perfectly complement each other, creating a harmonic and melodic balance that carries the track perfectly.

The lyrics penned by Arun Bharathi are also quite beautiful. The music video on the other hand shows a quite good production for the film, with simple but beautiful aesthetics and visuals, indicating a good cinematography.

The music production is very restrained and subdued in tone and sound, which is a very different choice in comparison to most film soundtracks.

Usually the sound design is booming loud with a lot of room, but this time there is a deliberate restraint employed here which actually really encapsulates the feeling of love, something which is the key factor of the song.

A romantic song that has everything from rhythm to melody, as well as beautiful vocal harmony, ‘Naanum Neeyum’ is very anthemic and soulful. (IANS)