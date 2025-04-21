Muslims Host 12th Annual Boston Marathon Memorial Blood Drive to Honor Tragedy Victims

BOSTON— The Boston Chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has launched its 12th annual Boston Marathon Memorial “Muslims for Life®” Blood Drive, continuing a heartfelt tradition of service and remembrance in honor of those affected by the 2013 Boston Marathon tragedy.

In partnership with the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Blood Donor Center, the month-long drive runs from April 1 to April 30, and invites all members of the Greater Boston community to participate by donating blood. Contributions made through this initiative will directly support patients in need at MGH.

This year’s blood drive marks more than a decade of solidarity, compassion, and community service from local Muslims committed to promoting the sanctity of life—a core principle of Islam emphasized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community through its nationwide “Muslims for Life” campaign.

Launched in 2011 in response to the 9/11 tragedy, the “Muslims for Life” campaign seeks to honor victims of violence and terrorism by saving lives through blood donations. Following the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, the Boston Chapter introduced a local edition of the campaign, and it has since become a staple of the city’s commemorative efforts each April.

“We come together every year not only to remember the lives impacted by that tragic day in 2013, but also to affirm our commitment to peace, service, and life,” said a spokesperson for the Boston Chapter. “Our faith teaches us that saving one life is as if you have saved all of humanity. This blood drive is our way of living that teaching.”

Appointments for donations can be made at MGH Bloodmobiles and the MGH Blood Donor Center. Media interviews with Muslim leaders involved in the campaign are available upon request.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has collaborated over the years with several local institutions, including the Boston Children’s Hospital Blood Donor Center, the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center, and local law enforcement, including the Sharon and Canton Police Departments. Support has also come from city and state leaders, including the Mayor’s and Governor’s offices, as well as State Representatives and Senators.

Founded in 1889, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a global Islamic movement known for its commitment to peace, interfaith dialogue, and humanitarian efforts. In the U.S., the Community has been active since 1920 and is one of the nation’s oldest Muslim organizations.

The annual blood drive stands as a powerful reminder that acts of unity, compassion, and service can honor the past while shaping a more hopeful future.