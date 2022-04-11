Modi, Biden to hold talks on bilateral cooperation, Ukraine war

New Delhi– Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 11 (Monday) to review the ongoing bilateral cooperation, and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and global issues of mutual interest. The White House said the leaders will also discuss ongoing Russia and Ukraine War.

The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar on the Indian side, and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The White House in a statement said Biden and Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the Covid-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden will continue “close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets”.

The leaders will advance the ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.

Biden last spoke to Prime Minister Modi and with other Quad Leaders in March.

Earlier on Sunday, Singh said that he would be leaving New Delhi on Sunday night for a visit to the US from April 10 to April 15.

“I look forward to attend the Fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC. Also, I shall be visiting INDOPACOM headquarters in Hawai, during this visit,” he said.

Singh further stated the visit to the US will give him an opportunity to hold talks with his counterparts to deepen the India-US strategic partnership.

He had stated that he is looking forward to fruitful interactions during the visit. (IANS)