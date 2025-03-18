MITHAS Finds a Permanent Home at MIT’s Thomas Tull Concert Hall at Edward and Joyce Linde Music Building

- Advertisement -

CAMBRIDGE, MA — MITHAS, the nonprofit organization renowned for presenting Hindustani and Carnatic classical music concerts and hosting world-class musicians in the Greater Boston area, has found its permanent home at MIT’s newly constructed Thomas Tull Concert Hall in Cambridge, MA.

“It is my pleasure, as Chairperson of MITHAS, to announce our new permanent home in the Thomas Tull Concert Hall, located in the newly built Joyce and Edward Linde Building behind Kresge Auditorium,” said MITHAS Chair and vocalist Anuradha Palakurthi.

Palakurthi added that MITHAS’s inaugural concert at its new venue will feature Vidushi Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar, a two-time National Award winner, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, and distinguished vocalist of the Jaipur Atrauli Gharana. The concert is scheduled for March 22, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

“I feel doubly honored to call her (Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar) my Guru,” said Palakurthi. “Audiences will be treated to an extraordinary evening of Indian classical music in a state-of-the-art concert hall that is truly beyond words.”

The event is organized by MITHAS and supported by the LearnQuest Academy of Music. Other accompanying artists include Kedar Naphade (harmonium), Suryaksha Deshpande (tabla), Suhail Yusuf Khan (sarangi), and Anuradha Palakurthi providing vocal support.

The Thomas Tull Concert Hall is situated within MIT’s advanced Edward and Joyce Linde Music Building, located at 201 Amherst Street in Cambridge. Ankalikar will be the first major artist to perform in this ultramodern concert hall, which is now the permanent home of MITHAS.

The entire building, including the concert hall, rehearsal spaces, classrooms, and even the stainless-steel panels forming the canopies over the entrances, was designed and constructed with acoustics in mind, creating an ideal environment for music, according to MIT News.

“For many of us at MIT, music is deeply important,” MIT President Sally Kornbluth told MIT News. “This new building places music at the heart of our campus. Its exceptional practice and recording spaces will offer MIT musicians the tools they deserve, and the beautiful performance hall will attract audiences from both campus and the larger community who love live music.”

The concept of a dedicated music center at MIT has been in the works for several decades. In 2018, following the completion of the Theater Arts Building on Vassar Street and with support from then-president L. Rafael Reif, the Institute received a cornerstone gift for the music building from arts patron Joyce Linde. Together with her late husband, Edward H. Linde ’62, the Lindes were long-time supporters of MIT. SANAA, a Tokyo-based architectural firm, was selected for the project in April 2019, according to MIT News.

MIT chose SANAA for its aesthetic beauty and its expertise in acoustics. The firm collaborated with renowned acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota of Nagata Acoustics International, ensuring the design would deliver exceptional sound quality.

The Linde Music Building, built on the site of a former parking lot, seamlessly integrates with MIT’s West Campus. Designed by Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of SANAA, the building features a stunning yet understated three-volume red brick structure that harmonizes with nearby landmarks such as Kresge Auditorium and the MIT Chapel. The building’s 35,000 square feet of space is crafted to offer the ideal environment for musical expression, featuring signature acoustic spaces such as the Beatrice and Stephen Erdely Music and Culture Space, designed specifically for MIT’s Rambax Senegalese Drum Ensemble and Balinese Gamelan.

With a maximum seating capacity of 390, the Thomas Tull Concert Hall boasts adaptable features such as retractable curtains, curved wall panels, and a flexible design to accommodate various types of performances, from solo acts to full jazz ensembles. MIT’s new music building also includes classrooms, rehearsal spaces, and a music production facility.

The Linde Music Building is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring radiant-heat flooring, LED lighting, and a green roof, among other eco-friendly features. A two-level parking garage occupies the space beneath the building, and the outdoor space is complemented by “Madrigal,” a vibrant sculpture by Sanford Biggers, which symbolizes the power of music and tradition.

Tickets for the March 22, 2025, concert with Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar can be purchased [here].

Ankalikar, who trained with some of India’s finest vocalists, has become a celebrated singer, earning national awards and recognition as one of the top vocalists of her generation. She has also worked as a playback singer for Bollywood and Marathi films, winning the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer twice.

Through her teaching, Ankalikar continues to pass on her deep understanding of Indian classical music to new generations of students, enriching the tradition of Indian music both as a performer and educator.