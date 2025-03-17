Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Preity Zinta enjoys a colorful Holi with her little munchkins

Mumbai– This year Holi was a bit more colorful for actress Preity Zinta as she celebrated the festival with her little munchkins, Jai and Gia.

Preity shared a selfie with her husband Gene Goodenough on Instagram. Up next, was a perfect family pic with their little bundle of joys. However, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actress covered her kids’ faces with white heart emojis. Preity’s post also included a couple of group pictures with her friends from the Holi celebration.

“Holi was incredibly special this year cuz we got to celebrate with the kids …Here is a sneak peek”, Preity captioned the post.

Preity looked as gorgeous as ever in a white t-shirt, along with blue denim. She completed her look with some stylish shades and white sneakers.

Earlier this month, Preity took a religious trip from Prayagraj to Varanasi with her mother.

She posted a video on her Instagram handle, sharing glimpses of her visit to the holy places.

The ‘Veer-Zaara’ actress further penned a heartfelt note on her IG saying, “What an adventure this trip has been. Mom wanted to wrap up our Mahakumbh trip in Varanasi for Shivratri…So I told her, of course ma, let’s go. Once we got there we found out that due to heavy crowds, cars were not allowed &amp; roads were blocked after a point, so people could walk &amp; do darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. We decided we will go for it. From sitting in a car to an auto rickshaw to a cycle rickshaw we did it all &amp; more, as we walked forever in crazy crowds.”

Preity revealed that her mom was extremely happy throughout the journey and that according to her that is the greatest ‘seva’ of all.

Work-wise, Preity will be making her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947.” Touted to be a period drama, the project features Sunny Deol as the protagonist.

Abhishek Bachchan lavishes praise on Remo D’Souza for his brave step

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recent release ‘Be Happy’, has lauded choreographer-director Remo D’Souza for taking a brave step of taking a departure from his regular style of storytelling with his new directorial. The actor said that he likes how the film harps on the message of hope.

The actor recently attended the Tashkent Film Festival in Uzbekistan. His film ‘Ghoomer’, in which the actor essayed the role of a cricket coach, was screened at the festival.

His latest release, Be Happy, has once again reaffirmed his stature as an actor with depth, finesse, and an instinct for emotionally resonant storytelling. His portrayal of Shiv, a single father navigating the highs and lows of life with his daughter, has been lauded for its warmth, humor, and heart-wrenching depth.

Abhishek shared, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I loved the dynamic between the family in entirety, especially Shiv and Dhara. I loved the fact that Remo wanted to tell a story which was so different from the films that he’s made in the past”.

He further mentioned, “I loved the fact that he was wanting to do something emotional and new. I like the fact that it’s in general, a very upbeat film with a serious story, but an upbeat film. I loved the fact that it had hope at the end of it. And I really liked the fact that Remo was also trying to show a father’s contribution to his child’s life. And I liked that aspect of it. I thought it was new and interesting”.

Beyond the festival, Abhishek was seen embracing Uzbek culture, engaging with fans, interacting with local media, and participating in cultural programs.

Last month, Abhishek celebrated his birthday at the match between Majhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the Thane area of Mumbai at the ongoing edition of the Indian Street Premier League. Abhishek is the owner of Majhi Mumbai.

The actor was joined by his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan at the stadium. The victory was on Bachchan’s team’s side, and the actor also celebrated his birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at the stadium.

Hrithik, Farhan & Abhay say ” Yes to Zindagi’ in the latest ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ reunion

Mumbai– Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol came together for another iconic “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” reunion.

The clip opens with Farhan and Abhay sitting in a bar in Abu Dhabi when Abhay says “Shall we call him (Hrithik)?.

As they are talking, a beautiful girl walks in and Farhan starts to work her charm on her. In the backdrop we find Abhay talking to Hrithik.

Later, these two step outside to meet Hrithik, who arrives in style on a boat.

As these three chill on the board, Hrithik successfully manages to scare Farhan, leaving all of them in splits.

Hrithik says, “That’s it guys, we will get back to our normal life from tomorrow.”

Farhan adds to this saying, “Why did we wait 14 years?”

Abhay suddenly proclaims, “Guys, “I have one more challenge”

To which, Farhan reacts, “No man, we are done”

Compelling these two, Abhay says, “Please hear me out first, We will not wait another 14 years to do this”

Putting their hands on one another, they all are heard saying, “Say yes to life”.

“14 years later, and we’re wiping away happy tears!”, read the caption of the video.

The latest addition to the popular series left the netizens nostalgic, demanding “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2” yet again.

In the previous clip, Hrithik was seen taking revenge 14 years later on Farhan.

As the three got in the car to drive off to their destination, Farhan picked up his phone and started talking on a call, just then Hrithik took the phone from him and threw it away. This served as sweet revenge for Farhan’s character of Imran for throwing away Arjun’s phone after he took a work call.

In another clip, the “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” co-actors Farhan, Abhay, and Hrithik sat inside a restaurant as they looked at the novel “The Three Musketeers” by Alexandre Dumas. “The Three Musketeers” is also a reference to the characters in the movie.

In the video, Hrithik said in Arjun’s style, “Unbelievable”, while Farhan followed it up with “Outstanding”.

Urging his sister and director, Zoya Akhtar for a sequel, Farhan wrote in the caption, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs??”.

‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ co-stars Esha Deol & Adah Sharma enjoy a fun buggy ride

Mumbai– “Tumko Meri Kasam” co-stars Esha Deol and Adah Sharma were seen enjoying a buggy ride. These two ladies were accompanied by fellow actors – Anupam Kher and Ishwak Singh.

Esha shared a video of her buggy ride with Adah on social media as the two indulged in some chit-chat.

The ‘Dhoom’ actress revealed that their video had been shot by none other than Anupam Kher.

Esha penned the caption, “Keep guessing what @adah_ki_adah & I are chatting about, and don’t forget to watch our film ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ on 21st March in cinemas…Also, this video is shot by none other than @anupampkher ji who was in the buggy in front of us also features @ishwaksingh who probably wants some much-needed silence due to non-stop jabbering from his co passenger yours truly on our flight.”

Recently, talking about the project, Ishwak revealed that “Tumko Meri Kasam” beautifully highlights the importance of finding the right partner.

Ishwak shared, “Tumko Meri Kasam is a story that beautifully highlights the importance of finding the right person for yourself. It isn’t just about love but about how a partner can influence your life, dreams, and choices. It’s a story that many will connect with because, at some point, we all question what makes a relationship truly right for us.”

“Tumko Meri Kasam” goes beyond the typical love story, delving into the emotional and practical aspects of relationships. The film examines the dynamics of companionship, compatibility, and the role of fate in bringing two people together.

The movie is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain. The movie talks about the challenges and societal stigmas that couples face when dealing with fertility issues.

Made under the direction of Mahesh Bhatt, “Tumko Meri Kasam,” also stars Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney as the ancillary cast.

Kriti Sanon satisfies her mango craving with a quirky quick fix

Mumbai– Craving mangoes, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has found a hilarious quick fix, which includes a flavored lip gloss.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a video. It shows Kriti holding a mango-flavored lip gloss. After applying, the actress takes a little lick. She also added the song “Smells Like Summer” by Tokio Hotel in the background of the video.

The text overlay reads, “Me craving Mangoes be like…”

On the work front, the actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ with Dhanush. ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is said to be a spiritual successor to the world of ‘Raanjhanaa’, as it delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict.

On March 14, the actress shared a glimpse of playing Holi with Dhanush and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai on the sets of the upcoming film.

She shared a picture in her post section and wrote, “Lights. Camera . HOLI! Rang chaahe kum ho, ISHQ bohot hai! #TereIshkMein @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja.”

It was on January 28 when Kriti was confirmed to star opposite Tamil star Dhanush in ‘Tere Ishk Mein.’.

The film reunites the ‘Raanjhanaa’ team as Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and the Oscar-winning music composer, A.R. Rahman, are joining forces after their last venture, ‘Atrangi Re.’.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

Talking about Kriti, she was last seen in the film “Do Patti,” a drama thriller directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. It also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. The film tells the tale of twin sisters. Their carefully constructed lives are shattered when a police inspector uncovers a web of deceit that threatens them. (IANS)