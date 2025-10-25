Minor Girl Alleges Assault by Relatives in Puri, Two Detained

- Advertisement -

Bhubaneswar– A 16-year-old girl in Puri district, Odisha, has alleged that she was assaulted by some of her distant relatives on October 22.

The incident was reported to the Chandanpur police station on Friday after the victim informed her family. A police official stated that both accused, who are daily wage workers, have been detained and are being interrogated.

Locals noted that the family initially hesitated to file a complaint due to pressure from the village, but the victim and her mother ultimately approached the police.

The opposition party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), condemned the incident and called for accountability from the state government, citing concerns about the safety of women in Odisha. In a press statement, the BJD highlighted that crimes against women remain a serious issue in the state and urged measures to strengthen law enforcement. (Source: IANS)