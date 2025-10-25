Maharashtra: Woman Doctor’s Death Sparks Political Outrage

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor at a government hospital in Phaltan taluka, Satara district, has triggered strong reactions across the political spectrum in Maharashtra. The doctor, originally from Beed district, reportedly left a note accusing a police officer of sexual harassment over several months.

Veteran NCP leader Ramraje Nimbalkar called the incident “tragic” and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a high-level inquiry. “If the CDR is checked, this matter will be solved,” he said, adding that the incident has brought disrepute to Phaltan.

Former NCP minister Dhananjay Munde demanded the appointment of an independent SIT and a fast-track trial. “The guilty should face strict punishment, and if her complaints were ignored because of her background, this is extremely serious,” he said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the handling of her previous complaints. “Merely ordering an inquiry is not enough. Police officers allegedly responsible should be removed, and those who ignored her complaints must face action,” he stated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve also condemned the state government and called for an independent inquiry by officers from outside Satara district.

The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission confirmed that a case has been registered at Phaltan City Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A search team has been dispatched to locate the accused, identified as Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, ordered the immediate suspension of the officers named in the note and directed strict action against all accused.

Relatives of the doctor have alleged foul play and political pressure on the investigation, calling for justice. (Source: IANS)