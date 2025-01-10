Men 3x more likely to die from a brain injury: Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Men are three times more likely to die from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) than women, according to a study on Friday.

The study based on US mortality data in 2021 reveals the disproportionate impact of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) on older adults, males, and certain racial and ethnic groups.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Brain Injury, indicate that suicides remain the most common cause of TBI-related deaths. This was followed by unintentional falls, and specific groups are disproportionately affected by these tragedies.

Men were found to be most likely to die from a TBI – more than three times the rate of women (30.5 versus 9.4).

“In addition to men, older adults are especially at risk, with unintentional falls being a major cause of TBI-related death,” said lead author Alexis Peterson from the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers found multifactorial reasons behind the TBI deaths. This, they said, could reflect differences in injury severity following a fall or motor vehicle crash, to the interaction of sex and age — with TBI outcomes in men worsening with age. On the other hand, postmenopausal women fared better than men of similar age.

Peterson called for tailored prevention strategies to reach groups who may be at higher risk. He also stressed the crucial role of healthcare providers in reducing TBI-related deaths through early intervention and culturally sensitive care.

Using data from the National Vital Statistics System, the new analysis identified 69,473 TBI-related deaths among US residents during 2021 — an average of 190 deaths per day. The age-adjusted TBI-related mortality rate was 19.5 per 100,000, representing an 8.8 per cent increase from 2020. (IANS)