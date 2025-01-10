Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in ‘blush pink’ outfit

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh treated her fans with a string of stunning pictures of herself dressed in “blush pink”.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures of herself taken during a photoshoot. In the images, the actress is seen striking a pose dressed in a blush pink hued oversized shirt paired with some gold jewelry.

It seems she ran out of captions and asked for it from her fans as she wrote: “Chalo you guys caption this best caption ko milega reply.”

She had earlier shared a couple of photographs in an off-shoulder black silk dress.

Pairing her stunning look with a golden choker, matt makeup, and a messy bun, she captioned the post, “Saal ka pehla ready wala post.”

In the meantime, Rakul previous Instagram post was all about her recent holiday. The photos featured her relishing some local delicacies while posing in a white overcoat, along with a woolen cap.

Her post further had the caption, “This holiday was all about letting go…so here is what I wanted to share ..I always struggled with letting go and relishing food without feeling guilty , or the constant stress of getting back on track .. basically a lot of guilt attached to indulgence and constant noise in my head .. but I’m so happy that I could let go this year !! I was able to enjoy every bit of every meal be it sugar or fried .. it’s a hard task to live in the moment and enjoy the joy of it and I’m sure a lot of you resonate with it …so here I am telling you .. it’s fine .. pause , enjoy and get back on track .. cos how you feel is more important than how you look .. no one’s validation is more important than your acceptance of yourself…”

Next, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” opposite Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

The project is being billed as a comedy love triangle. Financed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” will be released on February 21 this year.

Aamir Khan claims to be ‘king of romance’, cites his two wives as proof

Mumbai– Aamir Khan recently launched the trailer of his son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming romantic entertainer, ‘Loveyapa’. Speaking during the Mumbai event, Mr Perfectionist revealed that he considers himself to be a mushy romantic.

The ‘Lagaan’ actor was quoted saying as, “Actually Main bhot romantic aadmi ho, maa kasam, bhot romantic hu. Bhot funny lagta hai ye bolte huye par aap meri dono biwiyo se puch sakte hai ye baat (I’m very romantic, it may sound funny to you, but please ask both my wives). I am a very mushy romantic person. So, all my favorite films are romantic. I’m a real believer in true love.”

Talking about how love evolves with time, Aamir said, “As we grow in life, our definition and understanding of love evolves. Jab aap 18 ke hote hai ek alag josh aur emotion hota hai, phir aap samajhte hai, zindagi ko, logon ko, aur apne aap ko (When you are 18 you feel a different kind of energy and emotion but as you grow old, your understanding of yourself and others evolves).”

He added, “Zyadatar jitni galtiya hoti hai aapki hoti hain. Hamie lagta hai dursa insaan galti kar rha hai, lekin hum aandar nahi dekh pate aapne aap ko. To vo mere liye ek journey rahi hai ki main khud to tattol paya hu aur in saalo main mujhe samajh main aya hai ki meri kya kay kamiya rahi hai, mujhse kya kya galatiya hui hai, aur maine un ko sudharne ki koshish ki hai. (Most of the mistakes are made by us only, but we feel it’s the other person’s fault, we are unable to see inside. During this journey of mine, I have been able to introspect and understand my mistakes and have also tried to correct them).”

Aamir further talked about what is love for him today.

“For me, today, the meaning of love is to find someone who is your soulmate, jiske saath aap comfortable hai and you feel main apni manzil tak pahunch chuka hoon. When I find a person who I am organically connected to.(For me, love is about finding a soulmate. To be with the person who gives you a feeling that you have reached your destination in life).”

In the meantime, ‘Loveyapa’ is slated to hit the silver screen on February 7 this year.

Shilpa Shetty channels her inner foodie in her latest post

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty is considered to be one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Despite being a mom of two, the ‘Sukhee’ star can give the young actresses a run for their money. Her recent Insta post is a testimony to her love for organic food.

Shilpa Shetty dropped a video on her IG where she can be seen relishing some fresh strawberries while getting her makeup done. We can also hear her saying, “Mahabaleshwar ki strawberries(strawberries from Mahabaleshwar”, to which her makeup artist replies, “par ap Mahabaleshwar to nahi gaye (But you did not go to Mahabaleshwar)”. Reacting to this, the diva says “Mahabaleshwar ghar par aa gaya hai (“Mahabaleshwar has come to our home)”

Shilpa Shetty’s post had the caption, “From the red soils of Mahabaleshwar to your plate, farm-fresh strawberries are a burst of sweetness! Handpicked with love, they deliver the true taste of nature straight to you.”

Just recently, Shilpa Shetty shared a video on social media of a fun banter with her son, Viaan. The clip starts with her being engrossed in her phone while standing near her kitchen sink. While she scrolls through her mobile, she comes across a few words did does not resonate with.

Seeking help of her son, the stunner asked, “What do Idk and Idc mean?” To this, her 12-year-old replies, “I don’t know” and “I don’t care”. Shilpa Shetty mistakingly feels that Viaan’s words are intended for her, and fails to realize that he had just shared the full forms. As Viaan asked his mom, “Also mom, what’s for dinner?” She replied, “I don’t know and I don’t care”. This leaves the little one stunned. Sharing the post on IG, Shilpa Shetty wrote. “Tit for Tat, for my little brat”.

Reacting to the video, Shilpa Shetty’s sister, Shamita Shetty penned in the comment section, “Hahahaha viaaniiis reaction at the end was the cutest!!!!”

Karisma Kapoor yearns to revisit the past

Mumbai– One of the most bankable stars from the 90s, Karisma Kapoor keeps the netizens hooked with her social media posts. Recently, the ‘Fiza’ actress took to the stories section of her IG and treated the fans with another gripping post.

Karisma Kapoor shared a gorgeous picture of herself standing on the balcony of what looked like her hotel room. The stunner posed in a black floral co-ord set with her open hair flying in the wind. One can also see a breathtaking view of the beach in the backdrop. She captioned the post, “Rewind! Let’s go back”. It feels like the diva is missing her vacation days and who can blame her?

Previously, Karisma Kapoor took to her official Instagram stories, and shared a post stating her “rules for 2025”. The ‘Zubeidaa’ actress re-shared a post that read: “Rules for 2025: Call who calls you. Visit who visits you. Ignore who ignores you.”

Karisma Kapoor also dropped a string of mesmerizing pictures of herself dressed in an all-black ensemble. The stunner was seen posing in a pantsuit. Her ensemble was tied up with a sleek hairdo, minimal makeup, and dangling earrings. She captioned the post, “Black and bold.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karisma Kapoor will next be seen leading the forthcoming series, “Brown”. The show will focus on the life of a detective and recovering alcoholic who is investigating the murder of a young woman from a well-connected family. Made under the direction of Abhinay Deo, the series will also star Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, and Kiara Sadh in key roles.

Bankrolled by Rithika Rajachandran and Satrajit Sen, “Brown” will see camera work performed by Amogh Deshpande. Rajmohan Anjapuly has looked after the editing for the show.

Hrithik Roshan: I don’t like attention

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan said that he doesn’t like attention, however he realised that the upcoming documentary is not about him and said that it is history about his family.

“When I saw this documentary I was absolutely amazed. It’s been directed so beautifully…” Hrithik, who turned 51 on Friday, said during the press conference held for the upcoming documentary.

He revealed that he has never met his grandfather.

“I wonder if I magically get a chance to have a conversation with him. After seeing the documentary. I would actually like to ask him about his childhood, about what he went through, I wonder what he would ask me. I think he may ask me ‘if I am happy’,” he added.

He credits his drive for his debut film “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai”, which was released in 2000.

“I would thank him because I often wonder what was that drive I had when I was doing my first film. What was it? Where did it come from? And I mean the only simplest answer is that it was already there in my cells. It was something that passed on…”

Hrithik, who is tagged as the Greek God of Bollywood courtesy his striking looks, revealed that he does not like attention.

“When my father said that he wanted to make this documentary first I felt embarrassed. I don’t like attention and then I realised this is not about me. This is about history and history is important. It is the history about my ancestors, my parents, my grandfather, my chacha that history was in my cells that gave me that drive,” he shared.

“Their stories made me so inspired… It inspired me so much that I was unstoppable. It was nothing else but that the true celebrations of this documentary would be that if it is able to inspire other students of cinema, human beings all over the world…”

Asked if he could share one thing with his grandfather what it would be, Hrithik replied: “I would like to share my son’s compositions with him and that has come out literally out of nothing and as I said perhaps something in the genes. Perhaps something that is a gift from him.”

The upcoming Netflix series chronicles the trials and triumphs of Bollywood’s iconic Roshan family — musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh, Rakesh and Hrithik.

Bipasha Basu ‘plants’ joy and hope for Devi, hubby Karan

Mumbai– Amidst their getaway, actress Bipasha Basu along with her daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover planted “joy and hope” for all.

Bipasha took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of the family planting a tree together. They also put up a placard, which read: “Thank you for filling all existence with gratitude, compassion, love, joy and healing.

The message was signed off by “Devi, mamma and papa” along with the January 9, 2025.

“Planting Joy & Hope for us all #monkeylove #choosingjoy #choosinghappiness,” she wrote as the caption.

On January 8, actress Alia Bhatt thanked Bipasha for making daughter Devi wear a dress from her brand Edamamma.

Bipasha Basu is presently in the Maldives with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their little munchkin Devi.

She had taken to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a clip where little Devi can be seen playing on the beach and guess what she is wearing?

Reacting to this, Alia Bhatt also reshared the clip on her Instagram stories, along with the caption, “this is soo adorable!!! thank you for choosing @edamamma for your little angle”.

Talking about Bipasha, she was last seen on the screens in the web series “Dangerous”. Directed by Bhushan Patel, the show featured the storyline provided by Vikram Bhatt.

The cast of “Dangerous” also included Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, and Suyyash Rai in significant roles. The series premiered on MX Player in 2020 and Bipasha Basu has stayed away from acting since then.

Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover last appeared on the big screen in the aerial action thriller film “Fighter”. Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer saw Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the primary roles.

After Deepika Padukone, Harsh Goenka condemns L&T chairman’s remarks

Mumbai– After Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone expressed her concern over Larsen & Toubro chairman’s statement, Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group has condemned SN Subrahmanyan’s remarks.

Subrahmanyan had made a shocking statement as he urged his employees to work for 90 hours a week, and even report to work on Sundays.

Goenka took to his X, formerly called Twitter, to share his thoughts and said “work smart not slave.”

“90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept! Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. Well, that’s my view! #WorkSmartNotSlave,” Goenka tweeted.

On January 9, Deepika, a mental health advocate, called out Subrahmanyan over his blatant disregard for labour laws in the country, and mental health.

She re-shared journalist Faye D’Souza’s post about the same and wrote, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters”.

This is not the first instance of a businessman making such vague statements, and having unrealistic demands from India’s workforce. Earlier, Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy had sparked a controversy when he asked the young Indians to work for 70 hours in a week to put the nation on the path of progress.

D’Souza then shared a statement issued by Larsen & Toubro, which read: “At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.”

“The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward.”

Deepika re-shared the post and captioned it: “And they just made it worse…” (IANS)