Mary Aggarwal of Bank of America Private Bank Opens Up About Her Personal Journey and Talks About Her Successful Wealth Management Career

BOSTON– Mary Aggarwal, Managing Director and Private Client Advisor at Bank of America Private Bank, made a lifechanging decision in 2008 and walked away from an abusive situation after 10 years of endurance.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Aggarwal, for the first time ever, opens up about her personal journey, and talks about her passion for wealth management and her growing up.

Ms. Aggarwal works with high-profile clients, their families and family offices with investable assets north of $3 million, providing access to Bank of America’s global resources across the enterprise.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Aggarwal will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Years Awards Gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala is attended annually by about 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals and academicians.

At Bank of America, she leads a team of five professionals – including a client manager, portfolio manager, trust officer, wealth strategist and private bank associate-who bring expertise in investment management, complex credit, trust and estate planning services, business transition planning, family dynamics, governance, and education. With 24 years of industry experience-including 17 years at Bank of America (two of which in Boston) and seven years at Wells Fargo Private Bank- Ms. Aggarwal brings deep expertise to her role.