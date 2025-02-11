Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Neha Sharma, and more…

- Advertisement -

Malaika Arora starts her day with yoga, sunshine and her furry friend

Mumbai– Malaika Arora recently decided to give her InstaFam an insight into her productive morning. The diva took to the stories section of her Instagram and dropped a beautiful photo.

She can be seen sitting on a swing on the balcony with her furry friend, Casper, sitting next to her. Malaika Arora was seen posing in a comfy athleisure while wearing ankle weights.

“Start my day right….yoga + sunshine + casper +me time”, she wrote as the caption.

Aside from being a fitness freak, Malaika Arora is also an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.

Previously, she took to social media to drop a glimpse of the star-studded Manish Malhotra fashion show in Dubai.

She posted a few candid moments from the event, giving fans a sneak peek into the preparation and excitement backstage. In one of the pics, she can be seen sitting in a stunning red dress as she gets her hair done. In another photo, Malaika Arora was seen posing with her back toward the camera.

The stunner looked breathtaking in a full-length red backless gown with a demure neckline. She tied the outfit with a pair of classic golden open-toe heels. For her makeup, she went for a flawless base with contour and bronzer. Coming to the hair, she went with some soft waves flowing over one shoulder.

In another capture, Malaika Arora can be seen relaxing by the poolside. She further shared a photo of Manish Malhotra from the ramp. Posting the stills on social media, the diva captioned the post, “Habibi Dubai….”.

In the meantime, Manish Malhotra showcased his latest collection at the Dubai Fashion Week 2025. The show featured some top models, such as Adriana Lima and Valery Kaufman, walking down the runway in his impeccable creations. Aside from models, celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, Sanjay Dutt, and Karan Johar attended the show as spectators, cheering for the designer.

Sonakshi Sinha can’t wait to get home to her husband as she gets stuck in traffic

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently expressed her frustration over being stuck in traffic.

In a video posted on her Instagram story, the ‘Akira’ actress humorously revealed that she is eager to get home to her husband but is facing the hurdles of city traffic, with every street seemingly dug up. With a visibly annoyed expression, Sonakshi captioned the video, “Traffic When you just want to get home to your husband but every street is dug up.”

In the clip, the ‘Dabangg’ girl is seen wearing a green suit paired with a denim jacket.

Sonakshi, who is an avid social media user, had earlier posted a video with her ‘pasandida mard.’ The actress reposted an adorable video of turtles and captioned it, “Me with pasandida mard.” Sonakshi also tagged her husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal in the post.

Recently, Sinha made headlines after she came out in support of comedian Vir Das over pollution concerns. The ‘Lootera’ actress reposted Vir’s note and commented, “100 percent.”

The actor had written, “Unless something drastic is done, the legacy of each govt is going to be the pollution they let us live in. This point will probably be when we realise the long term effect it had on the generation just born, and those in old age too. Right now it feels like new pollution doesn’t it? And if we think it’s unrealistic they’d let us live like that for a decade. That’s naive.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the horror-comedy “Kakuda,” where she starred alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. As per reports, she will next appear with Zaheer Iqbal in “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.” This will mark their second collaboration after their previous film, “Double XXL.”

However, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran” is currently facing legal hurdles. Reports indicate that Adlabs has raised concerns over copyright infringement, claiming the film violates the rights to several other films they own.

Additionally, Sonakshi will be seen in projects, “Nikita Roy” and “The Book of Darkness”, a project directed by her brother Luv Sinha. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.

Neha Sharma enjoys the rich history of Germany during her vacay

Mumbai– Actress Neha Sharma recently took off to Germany to enjoy some me time. During her stay, the diva also visited the Frankfurter Goethe Museum.

Dropping some glimpses from her recent museum visit, Neha Sharma wrote on her official IG, “A little winter chill, a little golden glow, and a lot of good vibes.” The social media pictures feature the ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’ actress enjoying the rich history of the country. In one of the snaps, she is posing outside the museum, while in the other she is reading the various notes displayed for the visitors.

A few days ago, Neha Sharma used social media to give her fans a sneak peek into her blissful Sunday. Posing on her couch, she was seen wearing nothing but an oversized white shirt, along with white socks. “Best place to be..Happy Sunday!”, Neha Sharma wrote as the caption.

Her post also included a picture of a delicious cake, along with a video of a wide range of beautiful flowers.

Talking about her professional commitments, Neha Sharma will next be seen in the highly anticipated drama, “De De Pyaar De 2.” The sequel to the 2019 film “De De Pyaar De” has been made under the direction of Anshul Sharma.

The sequel will feature Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan as the core cast. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana in the drama, whereas Ajay Devgn will play Ashish Mehra yet again. In addition to this, R. Madhavan will also essay the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father in the film.

Besides them, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood will also play significant roles in the sequel, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj making cameo appearances.

“De De Pyaar De 2” is expected to reach the audience on November 14, 2025.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: Deepika Padukone talks about her love for sports and extra-curricular activities

Mumbai– Deepika Padukone recently participated in the eighth edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” where she opened up with the students about mental health, drawing examples from her own life.

During the conversation, she revealed that she has always been inclined to sports and extra-curricular activities. The ‘Pathaan’ actress revealed, “I was a very naughty child. Even today my parents say that you will never find Deepika at the ground level. I used to always jump from the sofas, tables, and chairs. I was always more interested in ex-curricular activities.”

Deepika Padukone also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication to supporting students’ mental well-being. The diva took to social media to thank the Prime Minister for prioritizing students’ mental health through the 8th edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha”.

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone dropped a video where she disclosed that the episode of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” featuring her would include an important conversation about the significance of mental well-being, particularly in the context of education. Posting the video, the ‘Tamasha’ actress wrote in the caption, “‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is back with its 8th edition! And this time, we’ll also be discussing the importance of mental health. Thank you, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your commitment to this cause. I look forward to launching our episode… #PPC2025.”

The stunner further talked about her struggle with depression. She stated, “I want to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us this platform to come out as warriors, not worriers. I want to wish all of you the very best.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the eighth edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” on February 10 in Delhi. During the first episode, he interacted with students at Delhi’s Sunder Nursery.

The second episode, featuring Deepika Padukone will be released on February 12.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares tips on how children can stay safe on the internet

Mumbai– On the occasion of Safer Internet Day, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has joined hands with UNICEF India to raise awareness about online safety.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Bala’ actor shared a video wherein he is seen interacting with a group of children to better understand the online world. The actor is also seen playing educative and engaging games with children on the topic of digital safety, raising awareness for internet safety for children.

Sharing the clip, Ayushmann wrote, “t’s #SaferInternetDay, and I teamed up with UNICEF India to meet with this amazing group of children to learn more about the online world. Let’s see what they have to say….”

Talking about a safer internet world, Khurrana said, “In today’s world, people of all ages, right from children aged 5-6 years to elder people are using the internet for their ease and convenience. In such situations, it is very important to educate first time users of the internet – that is children about the perils of the internet as well as ways to stay safe online. This year for the occasion of Safer Internet Day I visited an NGO called PRATYeK with UNICEF where along with the children, even I learnt about some important safety rules of the internet.”

“On this Safer Internet Day, along with UNICEF, I want to raise awareness about online safety and responsible digital behavior. It is very important to equip young people with the tools to report when they feel discomfort or threatened, can empower them to protect themselves and others online and parents should also have open communication with their child to understand in case they are facing any troubles on the internet. Together, only by engaging safely on the internet, we can transform this platform into one that empowers everyone,” the ‘Dream Girl 2’ actor added.

Work-wise, Ayushmann will next be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy “Thama,” where he will portray a vampire. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release on November 17.

Kareena Kapoor steps out for work commitments for the first time since the attack on Saif

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her first public appearance for work commitments after the recent attack on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

The actress, who has remained out of the limelight in recent days, was spotted heading to her professional commitments. Days after Khan’s shocking stabbing incident, Bebo has made her return to work. On February 11, the actress was spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi as she arrived on set. In a video that has surfaced online, Kareena could be seen walking toward her vanity van, greeting the paparazzi with a warm smile, folded hands, and a friendly wave before heading inside.

For the outing, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress opted for a casual grey sweatshirt, black joggers, and white sneakers. She sported a no-makeup look, complemented by wet, open hair and sleek black sunglasses.

Kareena and her family have been facing a challenging period following the attack on Saif Ali Khan at their Bandra residence, which left him severely injured. According to updates from the Mumbai Police, the fingerprint samples collected from the accused, Shariful Islam, who attacked Saif on January 16th, were sent for examination. Initial reports have confirmed that some of the fingerprints match, but the police are still awaiting the final report for further clarity.

A few days ago, the ‘Veere De Wedding’ actress shared a note on Instagram, urging the media to respect their privacy and give them the necessary space.

Kareena stated, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety.”

“I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time,” the post further read.

Jacqueliene Fernandez aspires to play fashion icon ‘Coco Chanel’ on screen

By Durga Chakravarty

New Delhi– Jacqueliene Fernandez says fashion to her means being creative and being unique. The Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood actress also expressed her desire to play French fashion designer Coco Chanel on screen someday.

Talking about what fashion means to Jacqueliene, she told IANS: “I think fashion means, you know, being creative and being unique . It’s a gateway to that, you know to align your person to the one and only So you’re one and only personality, which you have. And, yeah.”

The actress, who turned muse for designer Kanika Goyal at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Chandigarh, added that fashion is a celebration of “who you are every day. So it’s a beautiful thing.”

Asked if she had to play a fashion icon on screen, pat came the reply from the actress, who was last seen on screen in “Fateh” alongside Sonu Sood,: “Coco Chanel.”

The actress, who made her debut in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy drama “Aladin”, says she has her moods when it comes to choosing between dressing up or being casual.

“I have moods. It’s like. So most of the time I would say 90 percent of the time I’m really casual and I know a lot of my stylists still tell me like ‘Jackie, my gosh, like your wardrobe is disappointing’. Because you know, you get styled all the time. So you’re pretty okay with, you know, your wardrobe being pretty like basic.’”

However, there are days when she feels like dolling up.

“But, there are those off days where I’m just like, you know what? I need to get ready, need to go out, need to put on a really nice, hot dress and, and have fun. And, or even when it comes to, like, the red carpet or, like, you know, especially the stage, I love getting ready for the stage. But yeah, those are my moments,” she added.

“I think, but I would say 90 percent of the time I’m really casual.”

Over the years, the actress’ fashion has evolved.

“I think I used to experiment a lot with my own personal style, my own personal fashion, before. And I think now I’ve kind of felt comfortable being in, you know, a style that I can, and I’m very comfortable with that. It’s very, very basic. It’s very, very comfortable. It’s very me.”

“And, I think that’s who I am. So I’m, I’m very okay with that. But before it was about experimenting way more. Now it’s, I truly understand what my sense of style is,” said the actress. (IANS)