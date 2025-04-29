Manan Bhardwaj and Sidhika Sharma Portray Timeless Love in Music Video ‘Main Tere Sang’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer-songwriter Manan Bhardwaj and actress Sidhika Sharma bring a heartfelt tale of love to life in their latest music video Main Tere Sang, presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Written, composed, and sung by Bhardwaj, the track is a poignant celebration of love found in life’s quiet, everyday moments. Known for chartbusters like Arjan Vailly from Animal and Oonchi Oonchi Deewarein from Yaariyan 2, Bhardwaj continues to build his reputation as a powerful voice in the Indian music industry.

Set in a small town, Main Tere Sang captures the beauty of simple living and the deep emotional bonds that grow with time. The video stars Bhardwaj himself opposite Sidhika Sharma and follows their characters through a gentle, emotionally resonant journey of companionship and enduring affection.

“Main Tere Sang is very close to my heart,” said Bhardwaj. “It’s about the kind of love that doesn’t rely on grand gestures — it’s in the shared silences, small joys, and quiet dreams. It’s about finding home in someone else. Working with Sidhika and T-Series on this song has been a wonderful experience.”

Directed by Sahil Baghra, the music video is now streaming across all major digital platforms.

Manan Bhardwaj is widely recognized for his contributions to Bollywood and regional music, including Punjabi and Haryanvi tracks. He rose to prominence with the soundtrack for Shiddat in 2022 and has since delivered hits for films like Radhe Shyam, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Yaariyan 2, and Animal.

Some of his most popular songs include Chitta, Teri Aankhon Mein, Shiddat – Title Track, Dhokha, Main Ishq Mein Hoon, and Arjan Vailly, each showcasing his signature blend of emotive lyrics and compelling melodies. (Source: IANS)