Makers of ‘Accused’ release promo for second single ‘Suda Suda Biriyani’

Chennai– The makers of director Prabhu Srinivas’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Accused’, featuring actors Udhaya and Ajmal in the lead, on Monday released a promo for the film’s second single titled ‘Suda Suda Biriyani’.

The lyrics of the energetic number have been penned by Hide and sung by director Venkat Prabhu and his brother Premgi Amaran along with Hide.

The ‘Biriyani’ song seems to have been picturised on Udhaya, Ajmal and Yogi Babu. Sources say the full album of the film, including these two songs, are to be released by a leading audio label soon.

’Accused’, which has been made under the banners of Jaeshan Studios in association with Sachin Cinemas, Sri Dayakaran Cine Productions, and MIY Studios, is a film produced on a grand budget by A L Udhaya, ‘Daya’ N Panneerselvam, and M Thangavel.

Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, a well known director in the Kannada film industry, the film will see Udhaya acting with Ajmal and Yogi Babu for the first time.

The movie features popular Kannada actress Jahnvika as the female lead.

The shooting of ‘Accused’, which was done on a huge budget, was completed in a single schedule of 54 days. Dubbing and other post-production work is going on in full swing.

It may be recalled that the teaser of the first single, ‘Shokka Nikkiriye’, sung by G V Prakash Kumar and composed by Naren Balakumar for the film, was released only recently and received a good response.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that three thrilling fight scenes shot under the direction of famous action director Stunt Silva will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Cinematography for the film has been handled by Maruthanayagam I and editing is by renowned editor K L Praveen. Art direction for the film is by Anand Mani.

Sources say post-production work will be completed soon and ‘Accused’ will be released in theatres for the summer holidays. (IANS)