Naezy: Rap was never meant to be sugar-coated

Mumbai– Rapper Naezy, who has dropped a new track “Angaar Hai”, said rap was never meant to be sugar-coated and that if it doesn’t make people uncomfortable, it’s not real.

“Angaar Hai” has a fiery blend of rapid-fire bars and unfiltered storytelling, the song delves deep into street realities, ambition, and survival.

Talking about the release, Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh, said: “Rap was never meant to be sugar-coated. If it doesn’t make people uncomfortable, it’s not real. Too many so-called rappers play it safe, chasing trends instead of speaking the truth.”

He said he wants to do more than just entertain.

The rapper added: “I’m not just here to entertain, I’m here to dominate. If my words hit hard, it’s because they’re meant to.”

The track brings a fresh flex to his style, with high-energy visuals featuring fast cars drifting, power moves, and a bold display of success—something rarely seen in his previous work.

“Angaar Hai” serves as the final track from his EP Fateh. Bringing his signature style to every element of the track, Naezy takes charge of the vocals, music, and lyrics, while Blurface’s production heightens the impact.

Directed by Manil Kandwal, the music video visually amplifies the song’s intensity, making it an immersive experience for fans. The track is released under T-Series.

Naezy debuted with a DIY music video “Aafat!” which he made using an iPad in 2014. It followed by his collaboration with Divine on their breakout 2015 hit, “Mere Gully Mein”.

Following the song’s release, a documentary titled Bombay 70 about his life was produced. The documentary was awarded as the best short film at MAMI in 2014.

Their music caught the attention of director Zoya Akhtar and inspired her to make a film about the Mumbai rap scene called Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is loosely based on the lives of DIVINE and Naezy who were consulted for the rap aspects of the film. “Mere Gully Mein” was remade for the film. (IANS)