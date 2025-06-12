Major Civil Aviation Disasters in India: A Look at 10 Deadliest Plane Crashes

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– The tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad has once again raised concerns about aviation safety in India. While the full investigation into the latest disaster is still underway, it marks another grim chapter in the country’s civil aviation history. India has witnessed several major commercial air disasters over the past few decades—some among the deadliest in global aviation.

Here is a list of 10 major civil aircraft crashes in India:

1. November 12, 1996 – Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision:

The worst aviation disaster in Indian history occurred when a Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 and a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76 collided mid-air near Delhi. All 349 people on both aircraft were killed. The crash was attributed to pilot error and miscommunication with air traffic control.

2. January 1, 1978 – Bombay (Mumbai) Air Crash:

Air India Flight 855, a Boeing 747, crashed into the Arabian Sea shortly after takeoff from Mumbai, killing all 213 passengers and crew. The cause was linked to instrument failure and spatial disorientation.

3. May 22, 2010 – Mangalore Air Crash:

Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai overshot the runway at Mangalore airport and plunged into a gorge, killing 158 people. The aircraft broke apart upon impact, with only a few survivors. Pilot error was identified as a key factor.

4. October 19, 1988 – Ahmedabad Air Crash:

Indian Airlines Flight 113 crashed while attempting to land at Ahmedabad airport. Poor visibility and pilot misjudgment contributed to the crash, which killed 133 people.

5. February 14, 1990 – Bangalore Air Crash:

Indian Airlines Flight 605, an Airbus A320, crashed while on approach to Bangalore airport, killing 92 people. Investigators cited pilot error and miscommunication during descent.

6. August 16, 1991 – Imphal Air Crash:

Indian Airlines Flight 257 crashed near Imphal, resulting in the deaths of all 69 passengers and crew. The crash was caused by navigational error in mountainous terrain.

7. April 26, 1993 – Aurangabad Air Crash:

A Boeing 737 operating as Indian Airlines Flight 491 crashed shortly after takeoff, hitting a truck and power lines. The crash killed 55 people. Investigators pointed to delayed rotation and misjudgment on takeoff.

8. July 17, 2000 – Patna Air Crash:

Alliance Air Flight 7412 crashed while attempting to land at Patna Airport. The aircraft lost control during descent, killing over 60 people. The accident was blamed on pilot error.

9. August 7, 2020 – Calicut (Kozhikode) Air Crash:

Air India Express Flight 1344 from Dubai crashed during landing in heavy rain at Calicut International Airport. The aircraft skidded off the wet runway, broke into two, and claimed 21 lives. The crash reignited debate about tabletop runways in India.

10. June 21, 1982 – Bombay Air Crash:

Air India Flight 403 crashed while attempting to land at Bombay Airport, killing 17 people. The incident was attributed to weather-related issues and pilot miscalculation.

These tragedies have led to calls for stricter aviation safety standards, enhanced pilot training, and improved infrastructure. With growing air traffic in India, the need for robust safety protocols remains more urgent than ever. (Source: IANS)