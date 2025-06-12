Gujarat Closes All Wildlife Sanctuaries to Tourists Until October 15 for Breeding Season

- Advertisement -

Ahmedabad– The Gujarat government has announced the seasonal closure of all 27 wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in the state, effective from June 16 through October 15. The move is aimed at protecting wildlife during the critical monsoon breeding season.

The closure, a regular annual practice, is intended to minimize human interference and ensure a safe, undisturbed environment for the mating, nesting, and nurturing activities of mammals, birds, and reptiles. The Forest Department issued the order through the Office of the Conservator of Forests in Gandhinagar, following directives from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Popular destinations such as the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary in Sanand will also be inaccessible to tourists during this four-month period. Tourist access to all sanctuaries is expected to resume after October 15, once the breeding season concludes.

Gujarat’s rich network of wildlife sanctuaries is home to a wide variety of species, many of which rely on the monsoon months for reproduction. Iconic mammals such as the Asiatic lion in Gir, the wild ass in the Little Rann of Kutch, sloth bears in Jessore, as well as leopards, blackbucks, chinkaras, and striped hyenas, all inhabit the state’s protected areas.

These animals require secluded, stable environments to successfully breed and rear their young. The monsoon season is also vital for many bird species, both resident and migratory. Sanctuaries like Nalsarovar and Khijadiya serve as crucial breeding grounds for flamingos, pelicans, painted storks, spoonbills, herons, ducks, and wading birds. Raptors such as the crested serpent eagle and marsh harrier also nest during this period.

Reptilian wildlife, including mugger crocodiles, Indian rock pythons, monitor lizards, and various species of turtles and snakes, also depend on these months for laying eggs or giving birth. They require quiet, moist environments to ensure successful reproduction.

By enforcing the seasonal closure, the state underscores its commitment to ecological conservation and the long-term health of its diverse wildlife populations. (Source: IANS)