Majestic escapes to UK’s most popular destinations

New Delhi– As the world gets set to witness the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, digital travel platform Agoda reveals the six most searched destinations in the UK for travel this May. The number of searches for travel to the UK multiplied by almost 2.5 compared to the same month in 2022, Agoda data shows.

The iconic city of London takes the crown as the UK’s most popular destination for inbound travel, with Scotland’s capital Edinburgh, with its fairytale charm and the royal palace, taking second place. The cities of Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Birmingham complete the top six respectively.

“The UK always had a global appeal as a tourist destination, and this year its appeal seems stronger than ever,” said Tarik Fadil, Associate Vice President, Partner Services at Agoda. “With the allure of the royal activities and a new monarch; the chance to catch world-class sporting events including the Premier League, Wimbledon Tennis or the Ashes or just the weaker pound helping inbound travellers’ money go further, that British charm is winning travellers hearts. Whatever the reason may be, we’re thrilled to see such interest in travel to the UK.”

Take a look at some of the highlights of May’s six most popular destinations in the UK.

London

With its iconic landmarks, world-class museums, and luxury shopping districts, London is the perfect place to feel like royalty. Aside from visiting Buckingham Palace and witnessing the changing of the guards, visitors can enjoy astounding performance arts at The Royal Opera House, explore the Tower of London to see the Crown Jewels, or dine at The Shard overlooking the London skyline.

Mimi’s Hotel Soho (Rs 24,884/night) and The Royal Horseguards Hotel (Rs 43,855/night) in London will leave visitors feeling like a royal with their furnishings and world-class service. For a stay under Rs 16,425/night, guests can book with Mama Shelter London which offers a modern take on design.

Edinburgh

A city steeped in history and royal tradition, the capital of Scotland is known for its grand castles and historic buildings. Enjoy a stroll down Princes Street, which is lined with shops, restaurants, and stunning views of Edinburgh Castle. Switch up the views and take a tour of Edinburgh Castle, which sits atop a hill overlooking the city, enjoy the sights of the Royal Mile, a historic street that stretches from Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood Palace. Continue your royal day out and visit Holyrood Palace, the official residence of the monarch in Scotland. A guided tour will offer sights of the beautiful State Apartments, where the nobility has held audiences and receptions for centuries.

Built to give you a royal stay, The Scotsman Hotel (Rs 23,652/night) in Old Town and Tigerlily Hotel (Rs 22,585/night) in New Town lets you be close to all the attractions.

Manchester

As one of England’s largest cities, Manchester boasts a rich industrial heritage which to this day plays a significant role in Britain’s economic and political landscape. Visit the opulent Manchester Town Hall, which features intricate Victorian Gothic architecture, built to showcase the city’s power and prosperity. Or immerse yourself in the wealth of knowledge on offer at Chetham’s Library, the world’s oldest library. For those seeking a more creative escape, the Royal Exchange Theatre, originally built as a trading hall in the 19th century, has since been converted into a world-class performance space where Mancunians and travellers come together to get a taste of the city’s thriving cultural scene. It’s sure to offer a unique experience with the performance art housed in a stunning glass-walled building.

Football fans flock to Manchester for different reasons to see: reigning champions Manchester City or league legends Manchester United play on their home turf. Attending a home game of one of these football giants is sure to guarantee an unforgettable and electrifying experience for the whole family.

Rest and rejuvenate at Hotel Gotham, The Edwardian Manchester, or Kimpton Clocktower Hotel where you can enjoy royally great service for under Rs 16,425/night!

Liverpool

This vibrant Merseyside city is famous for its cultural heritage and music royalty (most famously of course: The Beatles!). Visit the majestic Liverpool Cathedral, which boasts the largest pipe organ in the UK or take a walk along the picturesque Albert Dock. Indulge in a drink at a vast, grand building that has been transformed into a swanky cocktail bar, The Royal Institution, right in the heart of the city center.

Complete the royal experience with a stay fit for a king and queen at Pullman Liverpool Hotel for under Rs 16,425/night and Hope Street Hotel for under Rs 24,638/night.

Glasgow

Crowned the European City of Culture 30 years ago, Scotland’s biggest city is known for its stunning architecture and rich history. Visit the grand Glasgow City Chambers, with ornate stained-glass windows and marble columns and explore the city’s flair for design through the work of amazing makers at markets and in creative hubs like The Hidden Lane. Take an amble along the Clyde side and see the impressive Finnieston Crane, a symbol of Glasgow’s industrial heritage, or revel in the artistry by exploring the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and marvelling at the works of art by the likes of Van Gogh and Rembrandt.

With rooms going from under Rs 16,425 to Rs 20,532/night, Native Glasgow and Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel are in the most popular part of the city and are a stone’s throw away from these amazing sights and activities.

Birmingham

Located in the heart of England, this vibrant city is home to a wealth of cultural attractions and royal connections. Miles of gorgeous canals sprawl across the city, offering visitors a great view and atmosphere during a leisurely stroll. Wander over to the stunning Birmingham Cathedral, which has been a place of worship for over 300 years. And after that, travellers can easily pop over to the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, housing an impressive collection of art and artefacts from around the world.

Take a break from all the steps and enjoy a night with the Birmingham Royal Ballet, one of the top 5 UK ballet companies. Alternatively, travellers can head over to Edgbaston for a quintessentially English game of cricket, renowned as one of the country’s most atmospheric international test grounds, or to Villa Park to watch Prince William’s favourite football team play, Aston Villa.

For under Rs 12,319/night, travellers can enjoy world class comfort and service without breaking the bank with a stay at Edgbaston Park Hotel and Conference Centre, Aloft Birmingham Eastside or AC Hotel by Marriott Birmingham. (IANS)