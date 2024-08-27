Mahesh Reshamwala of Shrewsbury Passes Away at 80, Succumbing to Cancer

- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury, MA–Mahesh Reshamwala, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and community leader, passed away on August 23 at the age of 80, succumbing to cancer. He peacefully left this world with a sound mind and was surrounded by his dear wife, Ketki, and cherished sons, Nilesh and Chetak.

Mahesh arrived in America in 1968 to complete his education in Electrical Engineering. He married Ketki in 1972, soon after which they made Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, their home. Mahesh was an engineer for several leading technology companies, including Data General, Stratus Technologies, and Artesyn Technologies, specializing in computer hardware design and quality control.

Mahesh was a pillar to many communities. Both Nilesh and Chetak grew up in Shrewsbury and were products of its public school system before pursuing their own passions at MIT. Mahesh was actively involved in continuously improving Shrewsbury’s school system and infrastructure, volunteering with Ketki to promote and advance Indian language-learning and culture, and helping out with his sons’ many extracurricular activities.

Upon retiring, Mahesh devoted his time and empathy to senior members in the local community. He leveraged his meticulous understanding of our tax and health care systems to prepare others for a worry-free retirement. His service to Shrewsbury’s Senior Center and Council on Aging was among many reasons why he earned the distinction of the Spirit of Shrewsbury’s Grand Marshal in 2015.

Mahesh also positively impacted many other lives at the India Society of Worcester, his second home and “happy place,” where he most recently shared a love for Bridge, dhol, and young-at-heart seniors.

Mahesh is survived by his wife Ketki, brother Dipak, sons Nilesh and Chetak, daughter-in-law Amy, and grandchildren Sejal and Nikhil. We will remember Mahesh for his devotion to his family, his passion for education and development, his love for food and sharing it with others, and his joy of playing cards.

If you are able, please join us for a celebration of his life before we usher him into the next phase of his soul’s journey.

Memorial Service

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Time: 9:45 am – 11:30 am

Location: India Center, 152 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA

Private cremation services will follow for family members.

In lieu of flowers, the Reshamwala family requests that donations be made in memory of Mahesh to one of these great organizations: