Maharashtra Government Reclaims Sword of Maratha Leader Raghuji Bhonsle from London Auction

Mumbai– In a major cultural triumph, the Maharashtra government has successfully reclaimed the historic sword of Maratha warrior Raghuji Bhonsle, founder of the Nagpur-based Bhonsle dynasty, from an international auction in London.

The state secured the iconic artifact with a winning bid totaling approximately ₹47.15 lakh, which includes handling, transport, and insurance costs.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar described the recovery as a landmark achievement. “This unprecedented recovery marks the first time Maharashtra has reclaimed a historical artifact of such immense cultural value through an international auction,” he said.

Shelar said he immediately sprang into action after learning on Monday that the sword was being auctioned in London. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a mediator was swiftly appointed to represent the state and secure the prized artifact. Shelar expressed gratitude to Fadnavis, calling the successful retrieval “a moment of great pride and a historic achievement for Maharashtra.”

Raghuji Bhonsle I (1695–1755) was a celebrated Maratha general under Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. Admired for his military prowess, he was bestowed with the title Senasaheb Subha and went on to expand Maratha influence significantly across Bengal, Odisha, Chanda, Chhattisgarh, and Sambalpur. His campaigns in southern India, including the defeat of the Nawabs of Kurnool and Kadapa, further solidified Maratha dominance in the region.

The Nagpur Bhonsles ruled a mineral-rich territory, known for its skilled craftsmanship in forging iron and copper into both everyday tools and exceptional weaponry. Their weapon designs, noted for superior quality and artistry, remain admired to this day.

The sword reclaimed by Maharashtra is an outstanding example of the “firangi” style, featuring a straight, single-edged European blade fitted with a locally made Mulheri hilt, adorned with intricate gold inlay. The blade bears a European maker’s mark and a Devanagari inscription near the hilt that reads, “Shrimant Raghoji Bhonsle Senasaheb Subha Firang”, indicating it was either commissioned for or used personally by Raghuji Bhonsle.

The hilt, richly decorated with koftgiri gold inlay and wrapped in green cloth, adds to the sword’s unique beauty and historical significance.

Unlike most medieval Indian weapons, which typically lack ownership marks or detailed ornamentation, this sword is rare in bearing both exquisite craftsmanship and an owner’s name. It also highlights the robust global arms trade of 18th-century India, showcasing the blend of Indian and European artistry.

According to historians, the sword may have been part of the treasures seized by the British following the Battle of Sitabuldi in 1817, when the East India Company defeated the Nagpur Bhonsles. It may also have been presented as a gift to the British after the battle. (Source: IANS)