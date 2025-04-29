Pakistan Violates Ceasefire on J&K LoC for Fifth Consecutive Day; India Responds Forcefully

- Advertisement -

Srinagar– For the fifth straight day, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a strong and measured response from the Indian Army.

The latest ceasefire violations occurred overnight along the LoC in Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense said, “During the night of April 28–29, 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts and the Akhnoor sector. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been running high following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, where Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and one local resident.

The brutal attack sparked nationwide outrage. In his first reaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that the terrorists, along with their handlers and backers, would be hunted down “to the ends of the earth.”

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with Prime Minister Modi for a 40-minute meeting on Monday after receiving a detailed briefing from the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on the armed forces’ preparedness to address any escalation.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also recently held a security review meeting in Srinagar with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. During the meeting, Sinha directed the Army to use “whatever force is required” to eliminate the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

As part of a broader crackdown, security forces have continued demolishing the homes of terrorists and their overground workers (OGWs) in an effort to send a strong message. Last Friday, two houses belonging to Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh—both members of the LeT group linked to the Pahalgam massacre—were demolished in Tral and Bijbehara. To date, security forces have demolished the homes of 10 active terrorists operating in the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly unanimously condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and passed a resolution denouncing the atrocity. (Source: IANS)