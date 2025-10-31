Madhuri Dixit Nene excited to meet fans across the US on 2025 tour

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit Nene is set to meet her fans in person during her upcoming 2025 U.S. Fan Meet and Greet Tour, which will take her to six major cities across North America.

The celebrated actress, fondly known by her admirers as the “Dancing Queen,” “Charming Persona,” and “Expressions Master,” will visit Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Houston, Chicago, and Boston as part of the tour. The events will feature live interactions, where fans will have the opportunity to meet and engage with the star known for her grace, talent, and warmth.

Sharing her excitement, Madhuri said, “I am absolutely thrilled. Meeting fans in person is always so special. There is a different kind of joy in seeing the smiles, hearing their stories, and feeling that energy. In the U.S., we have such a passionate Indian community, and their love has always reached me no matter where I am in this world. This time, I can’t wait to take all that warmth back to India with me, so I am excited to come to the U.S.”

This is not Madhuri’s first international fan tour. Recalling her experiences from a previous meet-and-greet, she shared some of her most memorable encounters. “There were so many beautiful moments,” she said. “I especially remember one little girl who danced to one of my songs. She said she learned it by watching the film with her mom and performed it in front of me. I was both amused and touched because it reminded me of how art travels through generations and connects people in such special ways.”

Madhuri also reflected on how deeply fans’ stories impact her. “A woman told me that she was going through something difficult in her life, and one of my movies gave her the courage to stand up and speak out,” she said. “These are the kind of people you meet, and you start to truly appreciate what art means — how it can inspire and empower others.”

With her signature charm and affection for her audience, Madhuri’s upcoming U.S. tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans eager to meet one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars. (Source: IANS)