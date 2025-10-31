Anand Pandit and Anu Malik to release tribute song ‘Iron Man of India’ honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Veteran producer Anand Pandit has teamed up with celebrated music composer Anu Malik to launch a special song dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. The tribute track, titled Iron Man of India, will be released on October 31.

Sung by Anu Malik himself, the song serves as an original and heartfelt musical homage to India’s first Deputy Prime Minister, celebrating his courage, vision, and monumental role in unifying the nation. The composition reflects Patel’s steadfast commitment to national unity and his determination to secure India’s future following independence, standing apart from earlier tributes for its emotional depth and authenticity.

“Historians have often highlighted how, at a decisive moment in history, Sardar Patel’s wisdom, administrative skill, and resolve safeguarded India’s territorial integrity,” Anand Pandit said. “Through strategic planning, negotiations, and diplomacy, he successfully brought together the princely states—a feat that remains one of the greatest achievements in modern history. On the birth anniversary of this valiant son of India, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures is proud to associate with Anu Malik to present this heartfelt tribute.”

The song’s lyrics, penned by Vikki Nagar, capture Patel’s foresight and lifelong dedication to a united India, while Aamir Khan has composed the music arrangement. The video, produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, is directed and cinematographed by Ravii Sharma, edited by Sadique Iqbal, and enhanced with visual effects by Akeel Shaikh.

The track will premiere simultaneously on the Panorama Music YouTube channel and the APMP channel.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel remains a towering figure in India’s modern history, best known for integrating over 560 princely states into one nation during the country’s transition to independence in 1947. His leadership during the Bardoli Satyagraha earned him the title “Sardar” — meaning leader — and his enduring legacy as the “Iron Man of India” continues to inspire generations. (Source: IANS)