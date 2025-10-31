Badshah teams up with Davido for global anthem ‘Wallah Wallah’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Indian rapper Badshah has dropped his latest international single Wallah Wallah, an electrifying collaboration with Nigerian superstar Davido that blends Indian and Afrobeats rhythms into a vibrant cross-cultural anthem.

The much-anticipated track, produced by Hiten, was released Friday under Pentertainment 0075 and distributed by Universal Music. The music video, shot in Atlanta and directed by Rupan Bal, captures the song’s energetic fusion of two continents’ musical flavors.

“Wallah Wallah is a sound born out of India but meant for the world,” Badshah said, describing the song as one that transcends borders. “Davido and I wanted to create something that felt authentic from where we both come from. This isn’t just a collaboration; it’s a celebration of two cultures moving in the same direction — forward.”

Davido echoed the sentiment, calling the experience “pure magic.” “Music has no borders, and Wallah Wallah is proof of that,” he said. “Working with Badshah was incredible — the vibe, the energy, the fusion of Afrobeats and Indian sounds. It’s the kind of record that brings people together, no matter where they’re from.”

Badshah, one of India’s most prominent musical trailblazers, has previously collaborated with international icons such as J Balvin, Tainy, Sean Paul, Major Lazer, Tiësto, and Lil Baby, reinforcing his reputation as a global hitmaker and a genre-defining voice in Indian hip hop.

Wallah Wallah is now streaming across all major platforms, continuing Badshah’s streak of globally inspired projects.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently collaborated with actress Natasha Bhardwaj on the track Kokaina. Praising her energy and talent, Badshah said, “Natasha straight up killed it in Kokaina. From day one I knew she was different — mad energy, crazy dedication. She put her soul into every move, every expression, and the vibe she brought on set was unreal. She’s got star written all over her.”

Natasha returned the compliment, calling Badshah “super hardworking, incredibly detailed, and a true gentleman.” She added, “Even today, when you walk into a club, all you can hear is Badshah’s music. His songs make people feel something — and that’s what great music does.” (Source: IANS)