Indian Cinema’s Biggest Stars Rally Behind WAVES 2025 in Mumbai

Mumbai— The biggest names in Indian cinema are throwing their weight behind the upcoming WAVES 2025 (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit), set to take place in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a promotional video that features cinematic icons such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Nagarjuna.

In the video, the stars express their excitement about WAVES 2025, emphasizing the event’s significance for the media and entertainment industry. They also highlight that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be actively engaging in the conversations during the summit.

The summit promises to bring together thought leaders from across the entertainment ecosystem, along with trailblazers from various industries, to exchange ideas and drive innovation.

WAVES 2025, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in partnership with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Create in India Challenge, serves as a global platform for collaboration, storytelling, and the future of digital content.

Sponsored by Netflix and curated by Reskilll, the event aims to reshape the landscape of filmmaking, storytelling, and digital media.

This year’s edition has been nothing short of extraordinary. Out of more than 3,000 applicants, only 600 have been carefully selected and trained, forming a highly skilled cohort of passionate creatives. One of the event’s major highlights, the Trailer Making Competition, received 134 submissions, each showcasing the depth of talent within India’s emerging entertainment community.

WAVES 2025 will be held from May 1 to May 4 at BKC, Mumbai, and is poised to be a landmark event in India’s creative calendar.