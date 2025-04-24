Maalavika Manoj confronts the allure of dangerous cults in new single ‘Dr. Dust’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer-songwriter Maalavika Manoj returns with her highly anticipated new single Dr. Dust, a haunting exploration of the seductive pull of dangerous cults and their influence on vulnerable youth. The track shines a light on a critical issue while showcasing Maalavika’s signature introspective style and distinctive sound.

Discussing the inspiration behind the song, Maalavika shared, “With Dr. Dust, I’m exploring a new space, both sonically and thematically. The idea came from immersing myself in documentaries and articles about cults. The more I learned, the more I was intrigued and disturbed by how these groups lure in young people. It also made me reflect on everyday controlling relationships. These issues are concerning but real, and I felt the need to address them. To make it more engaging, I even included some of my fans in the music video. I really hope the song finds its audience, as my previous work has.”

Dr. Dust delves into manipulation disguised as care. The song begins with a soothing, lullaby-like melody that gradually builds tension, leading to an unsettling climax. While it carries the introspective and laid-back vibe familiar from her earlier singles Mango Showers and Age of Limbo, this track offers a deeper, more contemplative tone that invites listeners into its emotional complexity.

The music video, directed by Hitaali Dharamshi, stars Maalavika as a charismatic cult leader presiding over a ritual that transitions power to a successor. The narrative explores themes of control, identity, blind faith, and dependency, raising the lingering question: who is really pulling the strings?

Dr. Dust was released today, April 24, 2025, and is available on all major streaming platforms, including YouTube.

Maalavika Manoj has earned international acclaim, winning the Best Indian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards and attracting the attention of Apple CEO Tim Cook. Since the release of her debut album Caution to the Wind, she has built a loyal fan base with singles like Semi Automatic Butane and Anniku Raathiri.

Most recently, she opened for global pop star Ed Sheeran during the Bangalore leg of his Mathematics Tour, further solidifying her place as one of India’s most compelling contemporary artists. (Source: IANS)