Air India, IndiGo reroute international flights after Pakistan closes airspace to India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo announced Thursday that several of their international flights will be rerouted after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines amid rising diplomatic tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Air India stated that the closure of Pakistani airspace would affect some of its flights to and from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, requiring them to take alternative, longer routes.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure, which is beyond our control. We want to assure our customers that the safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority,” the airline said in a post on social media platform X.

IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost airline, also reported that the airspace closure was impacting several of its international flights.

“A few of our international flights are being impacted due to the sudden announcement of airspace closure by Pakistan,” IndiGo posted on X. “We understand the inconvenience this may cause and are doing our best to help passengers reach their destinations as quickly as possible. We encourage travelers to check the latest flight status and, if affected, explore flexible rebooking options or claim refunds through our website.”

The decision to shut down airspace followed an emergency meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday afternoon. The committee endorsed recommendations from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which included the immediate closure of Pakistani airspace for Indian airlines.

In addition to the airspace restriction, Islamabad warned that India’s recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) would be considered an “act of war.” Pakistani officials declared that the country would use its national power to counter any unilateral moves by India regarding the treaty.

The escalating diplomatic standoff and airspace closure are expected to cause longer flight times and potential disruptions for travelers flying between India and several international destinations. (Source: IANS)