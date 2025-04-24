Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Renowned singer Arijit Singh has canceled his upcoming concert in Chennai in response to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, Arijit shared an official statement from the event organizers via his Instagram Stories, announcing the decision to cancel the show scheduled for Sunday, April 27.

“In light of the recent and tragic events, the organizers, along with the artist, have collectively decided to cancel the upcoming show in Chennai this Sunday, April 27,” the statement read.

The organizers also assured ticket holders that full refunds would be processed automatically to the original payment method.

“All ticket holders will receive full refunds, which will be automatically credited back to your original mode of payment. For any queries, please contact…. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement added.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted tourists, claimed more than 20 lives, including a local resident who attempted to fight back against the attackers and was shot while trying to seize their weapon. The terrorists reportedly segregated victims based on their religion before opening fire.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. TRF emerged following the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, which revoked the region’s special status and converted it into a union territory.

The attack has reignited concerns over Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, prompting strong diplomatic and strategic responses from India.

In the wake of the violence, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a move widely supported within the country but sharply criticized by Islamabad. A senior Pakistani minister labeled the suspension an act of “water warfare.”

Several nations have condemned the attack, though notably, Canada remains the only G7 country yet to issue a statement. (Source: IANS)