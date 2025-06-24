Lyrical Video of Devotional Track ‘Jai Bagalaamukhii’ from Nithiin’s Thammudu Released

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The makers of Thammudu, an upcoming emotional action drama directed by Sriram Venu and starring Nithiin, released the lyrical video of the devotional number Jai Bagalaamukhii on Tuesday, delighting fans and followers of the film.

Sharing the release on social media, actor Nithiin posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“The Divine Jathara Song from #Thammudu #JaiBagalaamukhii.”

The track, a devotional ode to Goddess Bagalaamukhii, is sung by Abby V and composed by acclaimed music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The lyrics are penned by Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao.

The song’s release has further fueled anticipation around Thammudu, which has already captured audience interest with its teaser. Released earlier this month, the teaser revealed that Nithiin plays a skilled archer and hinted at a narrative centered on a deeply emotional bond between a brother and his sister, who is determined to keep a powerful promise.

Set in the fictional locale of Ambaragodugu, the story unfolds in a mysterious and ominous environment — a place where there’s only one way in and out. Grim-faced characters and a tense atmosphere suggest that escape is nearly impossible once one enters.

The teaser also revealed that Nithiin’s sister and her young child are trapped within this isolated zone. While others urge Nithiin to flee, he remains committed to his word — culminating in a poignant line delivered by the actor:

“You are considered dead even if you are alive if you can’t keep your word. You are considered alive even if you are dead when you keep your promise.”

The film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, Chammak Chandra, and Varsha Bollamma in key roles.

Thammudu is produced by Raju and Shirish, with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The film features cinematography by K.V. Guhan, Sameer Reddy, and Setu. Editing is handled by Sh Prawin Pudi, and art direction is by G. M. Sekhar.

The action sequences are choreographed by Vikram Mor, Real Satish, Ravi Verma, and Ram Krishan. (Source: IANS)