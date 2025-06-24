Wedding Theme Song ‘Meendum Pirandheno’ from Vikram Prabhu’s Love Marriage Released

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The makers of the upcoming romantic comedy Love Marriage, directed by Shanmuga Priyan and starring Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat, have released the film’s wedding theme song, Meendum Pirandheno, much to the delight of fans and music lovers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one of the film’s production houses, Assure Films, shared the update:

“Meendum Pirandheno — a beautiful and refreshing wedding theme song from #LoveMarriage is out now. Vocals by Sean Roldan and Lalitha Sudha, lyrics by Sean Roldan. Releasing in theatres on June 27. Directed by @Director_Priyan. A @RSeanRoldan musical.”

The romantic number, composed in the classical Carnatic raga Kalyani, is a soothing and melodic piece picturized on the film’s leads, Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat. The track accompanies a wedding sequence in the movie and has been composed and sung by Sean Roldan, along with Lalitha Sudha.

In addition to the lead pair, the film also features performances by Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss, Gajaraj, Muruganantham, and Kodangi Vadivelu in key roles.

Set in a rural backdrop, Love Marriage follows the humorous and heartfelt events that unfold when a 33-year-old man finally agrees to tie the knot and his family sets out to find him the perfect match.

Speaking to IANS, director Shanmuga Priyan said, “This film will not only address the theme of late marriage but will also explore the dynamic relationships between the two families involved.”

Priyan, making his directorial debut with this film, previously served as an associate director under Anand Shankar on NOTA and Enemy, and as co-director with Ra. Karthik on Nitham Oru Vaanam.

Music for Love Marriage has been composed by Sean Roldan, a rising star in the Tamil music industry. The film’s cinematography is by Madhan Christopher, with editing by Bharath Vikraman and production design by M. Murali.

The film is produced by Rise East Entertainment — known for last year’s summer hit Star — in collaboration with Assure Films. Love Marriage is set to hit theatres on June 27. (Source: IANS)