LTIMindtree Appoints Venu Lambu as CEO and MD, Succeeding Debashis Chatterjee

Mumbai– LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced the appointment of Venu Lambu as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective May 31. Lambu will succeed Debashis Chatterjee, who is stepping down for personal reasons following the company’s 29th Annual General Meeting.

In a statement, LTIMindtree said that Chatterjee has worked closely with Lambu to ensure a smooth leadership transition, maintaining strategic continuity as the company moves into its next phase of growth.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to Debashis Chatterjee, whose visionary leadership has elevated LTIMindtree to new heights,” said SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman of LTIMindtree. “He is not only a brilliant leader but also a person of great intellect and depth.”

Chatterjee joined Mindtree as CEO and MD in 2019 and continued in that role after the company merged with L&T Infotech in November 2022 to form LTIMindtree. Under his leadership, the combined entity emerged as India’s sixth-largest IT services company by revenue. He played a pivotal role in integrating the two organizations, expanding service offerings, and fostering innovation.

Reflecting on his tenure, Chatterjee said, “Leading LTIMindtree from its inception has been a tremendous honor. I take pride in the strong foundation we’ve built and am confident that under Venu’s capable leadership, the company will continue to scale new heights.”

The board commended Chatterjee for his outstanding contributions, acknowledging his role in the company’s sustained growth and success.

Lambu steps into the leadership role as LTIMindtree continues its mission as a digital transformation partner for over 700 clients worldwide. The company employs more than 84,000 professionals across 40+ countries, offering deep domain and technology expertise to drive competitive advantage and transformative outcomes in a fast-evolving digital landscape. (Source: IANS)