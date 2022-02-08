‘Love Hostel’ pushed Sanya Malhotra to explore layers of her character

Mumbai–Actress Sanya Malhotra, who will be soon seen in the upcoming crime thriller ‘Love Hostel’, revealed that the film allowed her and her co-actors to explore the depths of their respective characters and that it was a unique journey which helped her to become one with the character.

Commenting on the same she said, “I think setting myself up for challenges has always always driven me! Love Hostel really pushed us to dig deep within ourselves to become one with the character. It was one terrific and exhilarating journey!”

Talking about her co-actors Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol, she said, “Vikrant is such a fine actor and so great with his craft. Bobby Sir is just sheer joy to work with. It was truly an enriching experience working under the direction of Shanker sir.”

The actress mentioned that she is experiencing nervous energy before the film’s release, “Now I am bursting with good nervous energy just waiting for the film to release now. The lead up is always fun, full of anticipation and excitement.” (IANS)