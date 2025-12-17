Leslee Lewis Looks to Revive Golden-Era Recording Style Inspired by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer-composer Leslee Lewis says he is working to bring back the spirit of Bollywood’s golden era of music recording, drawing inspiration from legendary artists Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar and their old-school, live approach to creating songs.

In an interview with IANS, Lewis revealed that his song Tere Bina was recorded entirely in a single take, from start to finish, without electronic enhancements. He said the decision was deliberate, aimed at capturing a raw, organic sound that he believes resonates more deeply with listeners.

“That song was recorded in one take, from start to finish. That is why it feels so organic and alive. It is not electronic; it is purely live,” Lewis said. “I feel people connect deeply with that honesty. I try to bring back the old-school feeling, like the era of Lata ji and Kishore ji, when we all sat together and recorded a song in one go.”

Lewis said that in earlier decades, songs were often completed in just a few hours but went on to endure for generations. “In just a couple of hours, the song would be complete, yet it would live on for decades,” he added.

Reflecting on what makes music timeless, Lewis said lasting melodies are built on a foundation of strong composition and meaningful lyrics, delivered with sincerity. “A timeless melody has a strong composition and meaningful lyrics. When good words meet a strong tune and are carried forward by an honest singer, the song stays alive forever,” he said.

Known for both original compositions and remix work, Lewis has played a significant role in shaping modern Indian music. His notable projects include remixing Asha Bhosle’s album Rahul and I and composing popular tracks for films such as Janam Samjha Karo, O Mere Sona, and Piya Tu… Ab To Aaja.

Lewis said his current approach is an effort to reconnect audiences with the authenticity and emotional depth that defined classic Bollywood music, while adapting it for contemporary listeners. (Source: IANS)