IAGB Announces Republic Day 2026 Mela Featuring Cultural Showcase and Community and Talent Competitions

BOSTON— The India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) has announced details for its annual Republic Day Mela, scheduled for January 24, 2026, at Burlington High School in Burlingtpn, MA.

The full-day event will focus on the theme “India in Harmony – The Five Elements” and will feature cultural performances and a range of community competitions.

This year’s cultural showcase will interpret the five elements—earth, water, fire, air, and space—through classical, folk, and contemporary dance presentations. According to IAGB, the performances aim to represent India’s cultural diversity while highlighting shared traditions and artistic expression.

Event Details

• Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

• Time: 12:30 PM – 8:30 PM

• Venue: Burlington High School

• Entry Submission Deadline: December 22, 2025

• Registration: Open via QR code or at www.iagb.org

Alongside the performances, the mela will host eight competitions open to all age groups, including:

• Art

• Antakshari

• Carrom

• Chess

• Desi Fusion

• Math Quiz

• Rangoli

• Shark Tank

IAGB noted that the contests are designed to encourage participation, creativity, and community involvement. Limited slots are available, and early registration is recommended.

IAGB President Nilesh Agrawal said the organisation looks forward to welcoming participants and audiences for this year’s celebration.

“Whether you’re dancing, competing, or attending, your presence strengthens the sense of community we strive to build,” he said.

Vice President Deepak Garg highlighted the focus on cultural expression, while Secretary Asha Thotangare emphasised efforts to make the event well-organised and welcoming for attendees. Treasurer Vijay Ejenkar added that the mela reflects IAGB’s commitment to fostering connections through culture and shared experiences.

For information on sponsorships, vendor opportunities, or registrations, visit www.iagb.org or contact iagb@iagb.org.