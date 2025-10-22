Leader Bank, Chinmaya Mission Boston, and Community Partners Sponsor 2025 New England Choice Awards Gala on Nov. 1

- Advertisement -

BOSTON, MA— The highly anticipated 2025 New England Choice Awards (NECA) Gala, recognizing trailblazers from across New England’s Indian American community, will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel.

The event is presented by INE MultiMedia and is proudly sponsored by Leader Bank, Chinmaya Mission Boston, and a coalition of community organizations and businesses.

This year’s event, expected to host about 400 distinguished guests, celebrates leaders and organizations across academia, business, arts, healthcare, law, nonprofit service, and cultural preservation. Since its inception in 2016, the New England Choice Awards have become one of the premier platforms to honor Indian American excellence in the region.

“Leader Bank is proud to sponsor the New England Choice Awards, celebrating the outstanding individuals and organizations whose vision, innovation, and service enrich our communities,” said Sushil K. Tuli, Chairman and CEO of Leader Bank. “We are inspired by this year’s honorees whose leadership continues to make our region stronger and more vibrant.”

“We are so grateful to our sponsors for helping make this meaningful celebration possible,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, President of INE MultiMedia and co-creator of the NECA Awards. “Leader Bank, Chinmaya Mission Boston, and our many partners are not just financial supporters—they are champions of community empowerment, cultural pride, and inclusive excellence.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, in recognition of her global leadership and enduring influence in business and beyond.

Meet the 2025 Honorees

Indra Nooyi – Lifetime Achievement Award

Sanjay Sarma, MIT – Academia & Innovation Award

Shadaj (Rajesh Godbole) – Art & Culture Visionary Award

Naveen Pawar, Co-founder, Mighty Squirrel – Business Luminary Award

Dr. Anil Chandraker, MD – Healthcare Trailblazer Award

Dr. Gopala Dwarakanath, MD – Legacy in Community Service Award

Judge Neil Sherring – Legal & Justice Champion Award

New England Malayalee Association (NEMA) – Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Each honoree was selected by a jury of 11 respected professionals through a highly competitive nomination process.

Sponsors and Community Supporters

In addition to Leader Bank and Chinmaya Mission Boston, NECA 2025 is supported by a growing list of partners, including: Gourmet India, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission, IndUS Business Journal, Women Who Win, Sraveo, Boston Sound & Light, TaranaOm Creations, and Foto Duniya.

“The NECA Gala is not just about recognition—it’s about building a platform that celebrates community impact and inspires future generations,” said Upendra Mishra, Co-founder of INE MultiMedia and Publisher of INDIA New England News. “Our sponsors play a key role in amplifying these stories of leadership, service, and transformation.”

Tickets Now Available

Seats for this black-tie event are limited, and early registration is strongly recommended. To purchase tickets and reserve your place at this unforgettable evening of celebration and connection, visit the official ticketing portal

Event Details

New England Choice Awards Gala 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA

Formal Attire | Live Performances | Dinner & Networking | Awards Ceremony

Join business and civic leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, and educators from across the region as the 2025 NECA Gala celebrates excellence, heritage, and community spirit—made possible through the generous support of Leader Bank, Chinmaya Mission Boston, and dedicated partners.